Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Panthers rookie wide receiver got dropped off by his mom on the first day of training camp

Sports Panthers rookie wide receiver got dropped off by his mom on the first day of training camp

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

While some athletes choose to show up to their respective first days of training camp in flashy cars or even by horse, Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel hitched a ride with his mom.

As the Panthers arrived for their first day of camp at Wofford College, South Carolina, Samuel got dropped off by his mom.

As Samuel walked to the dorms, his mom proudly watched.

null play

null

(@tiffblackmon/Twitter)

Much of the Panthers media enjoyed the sight.

Perhaps Samuel may receive some ridicule from his teammates, but sometimes it's worth it to make mom happy.

Top 3

1 Sports Jordan Spieth won The Open Championship after his caddie saved...bullet
2 Sports English Premier League club move to break African player's...bullet
3 Sports Katie Ledecky had to wait at the finish line for 97 seconds...bullet

Sports

null
Sports The Red Sox may have found their answer at third base, and he's 'a pain' for opposing pitchers
Jordan Spieth.
Sports Jordan Spieth just won his 3rd major championship — here's how the 23-year-old golf superstar spends his time and millions
A Formula One car racing a MiG-29 fighter jet.
Sports Watch a Russian fighter jet face off against a race car
"Chris is he's highly intrinsically driven. He's very, very driven. For all the right reasons," says his boss, Sir Dave Brailsford.
Sports Why Chris Froome is so good at winning the Tour de France, according to his boss