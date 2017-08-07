Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  One of the NFL's largest players announced his retirement in a commercial for ribs and charcoal

Two-time Super Bowl champion Vince Wilfork is giving up the grid iron for a smoker and some ribs

Vince Wilfork retires play

(Twitter/@Wilfork75)
Houston Texans defensive tackle Vince Wilfork has announced his retirement from the NFL in fitting fashion.

Instead of an emotional press conference or a teary-eyed halftime ceremony, Wilfork opted to go out with a bang, celebrating his career with ribs and an endorsement deal from Kingsford charcoal.

Wilfork posted the commercial to his Twitter feed:

The video ends with a promo for "Vince's farewell tailgate" scheduled for September 7th in New England, so an appearance before the Patriots seasons opener against Kansas City seems likely.

Wilfork's NFL career began in New England when he was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2004 draft. He played there for 11 years, winning two Super Bowls with the Pats before moving to the Houston Texans for the final two years of his career.

Fans on Twitter were quick to thank Wilfork for his efforts on the field, and wish him luck in retirement.

