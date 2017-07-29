Sports :  One golf tournament is taking the internet by storm with a radical idea: walk-up music

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

The Digital Ally Open doesn't boast the strongest field in the game, but an innovative new method to connect with fans should make it a blast anyway.

(Eric Gay/AP)
In today's era of constant entertainment and shortening attention spans, golf tournament organizers have been forced to find new ways to connect with fans — and the Web.com Tour's Digital Ally Open may have stumbled upon the best method yet.

It all started with a tweet sent on Wednesday morning by former PGA Tour regular Scott Langley.

Walk-up music is a mainstay in Major League Baseball — fans love it when their favorite players showcase some personality with a catchy tune before each at bat — but this is relatively uncharted territory for golf. Fans and fellow players immediately weighed in with their suggestions for Langley.

Of course, there's a catch — only the player who knocks his ball the closest will get to hear his song as he walks up the 17th green. It's a fun way to spice up a tournament with a field of relative unknowns.

If you're wondering about Langley's decision, he ultimately deferred to his daughter's judgement -- though fellow pro Kelly Kraft also got a shout out.

The Digital Ally Open started on Friday and will continue throughout the weekend.

