Sports :  Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has resigned after school investigated calls made from school-issued phone

Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has resigned after school investigated calls made from school-issued phone

It is unclear if a reported call to a Detroit-area escort service led to the resignation.

Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze said the phone call may have been a misdial. play

Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze said the phone call may have been a misdial.

(Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Hugh Freeze has resigned as University of Mississippi football coach, according to several reports.

The move came after the school investigated a phone call made from Freeze's school-issued phone to an escort service, according to Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports.

According to the report, it is unclear if that particular call led to the resignation and other calls may have factored into the move. The investigation reportedly revealed that escort service was only called once and the call lasted one minute. Freeze told Yahoo that he did not know why the call was in his records and that the call may have been a misdial.

"I’ve got no idea, to be honest," Freeze told Yahoo. "It was an 813 area code and that was a 313 number, I think that might have been a misdial. I don’t think there was even a conversation. There’s nothing to it."

Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork suggested to Yahoo that other calls discovered during the investigation played a role in their decision to ask Freeze to resign.

"Bjork told Yahoo on Friday that after receiving the information from Mars, the school had pulled records of Freeze’s cell calls and plowed through 39,000 calls without finding another instance of a call to the 313 number. However, the school kept digging through the records and found additional troubling information."

Freeze told Yahoo that he was permitted to redact phone numbers from the records and said if he knew the call was troubling, he would have redacted it.

The Ole Miss football program is currently being investigated for NCAA violations.

