Sports :  Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a horrific-looking ankle fracture that could end his season

Odell Beckham's leg and ankle turned in a scary-looking way underneath a Chargers defenders.

(CBS/NFL)
The New York Giants season got even worse on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. fractured his left ankle.

Late in the fourth quarter, Beckham went up for a catch, was hit in the air by a Los Angeles Chargers defender, and came down under the defender, his ankle bending underneath the defender's body.

Chargers players immediately called for help as Beckham stayed on the ground in obvious pain.

Here's the injury (WARNING: Some may find video disturbing):

Beckham was carted off the field, in tears.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Beckham is going to get a second opinion on the injury before deciding on whether or not to have surgery. It's unclear what the timetable is for his recovery, but the rest of this season is clearly in jeopardy for Beckham.

Beckham's injury came on the same day that the Giants also lost Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shephard to injuries.

At 0-4, losing Beckham would all but ensure the Giants' playoff hopes are over. Beckham previously missed a game with an ankle injury.

Through four games, Beckham had three touchdowns.

