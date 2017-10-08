Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Odell Beckham Jr. carted off field with horrific-looking injury to his ankle

Odell Beckham's leg and ankle turned in a scary-looking way underneath a Chargers defenders.

(CBS/NFL)
The New York Giants season got even worse on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. went down with a scary-looking injury to his ankle.

Late in the fourth quarter, Beckham went up for a catch, was hit in the air by a Los Angeles Chargers defender, and came down under the defender, his ankle bending underneath the defender's body.

Chargers players immediately called for help as Beckham stayed on the ground in obvious pain.

Here's the injury (WARNING: Some may find video disturbing):

Beckham was carted off the field, in tears, and was reportedly taken directly to the Giants' X-ray machine.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Beckham will have surgery on the injured leg. It's unclear what the timetable is for his recovery.

Beckham's injury came on the same day that the Giants also lost Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shephard to injuries.

At 0-4, losing Beckham would all but ensure the Giants' playoff hopes are over. Beckham previously missed a game with an ankle injury.

Through four games, Beckham had three touchdowns.

