Sports :  No schools have more college football championships than a pair of Ivy League schools

No schools have more college football championships than a pair of Ivy League schools

  
Until relatively recent college football history, it was not always clear who won a national championship in a given year. Starting in 1936, the Associated Press began a poll of sportswriters and broadcasters that was used by the NCAA to determine the national champions. But even then, the NCAA continued to recognize the national champions as named in numerous other polls and rankings. Even then, some schools have claimed national championships awarded by polls not currently recognized by the NCAA, something that was complicated by some polls naming their national champ prior to the bowl games.

Prior to 1936, the NCAA retroactively determined their champions using "historical research, ratings and polls."

Since 1869, the NCAA has recognized champions in 148 different seasons and 58 different schools have laid claim to at least a share of a national championship. Of those, 31 have more than one title, and 16 have won at least four. But none have been credited with more than a pair of Ivy League schools — Yale with 18 and Princeton with 15.

Here are the 16 schools that have been credited with at least four Divisions I-A/FBS national championships in college football.

