Sports :  Nike's new Charlotte Hornets uniforms have one detail different than the rest of the NBA

The Charlotte Hornets are the latest NBA team to unveil their new Nike uniforms for the upcoming 2017-18 season and this set has one detail that will be different than the rest of the NBA — their owner's own logo.

The NBA is switching from Adidas to Nike as their official uniform provider this season and several teams have already shown off their new duds. While most of the changes have been subtle so far, the biggest difference has been the inclusion of the Nike logo on the front of the jerseys and shorts. Adidas did not have their logo on the uniforms.

But while other teams are using Nike's swoosh on their unis, the Hornets' new uniform set has the "Jumpman" logo of Nike's subsidiary, Jordan Brand. Of course, the Hornets are owned by Jordan Brand's namesake, Michael Jordan.

While the Jumpman logo is used on the uniforms of several NCAA teams, ESPN's Darren Rovell confirmed that the Hornets will be the only NBA team that will be using Jordan's likeness.

In contrast, here is how the Nike swoosh looks on the new Detroit Pistons uniforms:

The Hornets' new uniform unveiling did not include any advertising patches on the opposite side of the jersey. Rovell also noted that the Hornets are still free to sell that space to an advertiser, despite the inclusion of the Jordan Brand logo. So far, ten NBA teams have announced they will have advertising patches on their uniforms this upcoming season.

Here is the video unveiling the Hornets' new unis: