Sports :  Nigerian young star, Iheanacho to join Ndidi, Musa at Leicester for £25 million

  • Published:

Iheanacho during the 2016/2017 league session only made six starts for the Citizens, while he is noted as the most lethal strikers in premier history for his goal records.

Manchester City's Kelechi Iheanacho (centre) scored in the 2-1 victory over Manchester United on September 10, 2016 play

Manchester City's Kelechi Iheanacho (centre) scored in the 2-1 victory over Manchester United on September 10, 2016

(AFP)
The transfer deal of the Super Eagles talisman, Kelechi Iheanacho to Leicester City is about to be signed by Manchester City FC and the former premier league champions.

The player’s imminent departure was announced by the Citizens manager, Pep Guardiola after Iheanacho was excluded from the team’s pre-season tour of the United States of America (USA).

The value of the deal was disclosed to be £25m (N10.3billion) and would make the player the third Nigerian players to join the Foxes.

"Kelechi is close to a move, it should be done in 10 days, We have an option to take him back,” Guardiola told a press conference in Texas

"It is an honour to work with him. It's not easy for him as he didn't get a lot of chances (on the team), but his behaviour was good.

"Kelechi's a young player. He needs to play at that age and that's why he, and the club decided, it was best for him (to leave)," Guardiola stated.

With this, the move of Iheanacho to Leicester City has already been agreed in principle by Man city.

