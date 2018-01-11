Nigeria to play England in a friendly match on June 2 at Wembley

news

In preparation for Russia 2018 World Cup, Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be playing England’s Three Lions in a friendly match at the Wembley on June 2, 2018.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said on Wednesday, January 10, 2017, in Abuja that the friendly match between the Super Eagles and the English team would be a final preparatory game of the Super Eagles for the FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.

"The match is now confirmed. We had been doing a lot of work in the background, even going back to last year. Now, we are happy to say that it is all sealed. Certainly, it is going to be a big match, between two countries of remarkable historical affinity and similarities,” NFF said.

"We have other matches and programmes for the team, and we will soon roll out the entire plan for matches, camping sites and training camps."

The match will be the third time both countries would be playing at the senior level, and the Three Lions have won one and drew the last one in 2002. It is hoped that will serve as the main decider of the Super Eagles' standing against the country’s former colonial master.

Why a friendly match with England

Mr Seyi Akinwunmi, NFF's First Vice President and Chairman of the Federation's Organising Committee, disclosed that the choice of England is strategic and in total agreement with the preferences of coach of the national team.

"That is why we opted for England. We played Argentina (in November 2017) without even knowing we were going to be in the same group at the Finals."

Super Eagles' Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, was also expressed satisfaction with the development and hinted that it would show how ready is the Super Eagles for the world cup.

"This is good news for myself and the entire team. England is a very strong team presently and I believe they will give us a very good match. We will be able to test our readiness for the World Cup when we meet the Three Lions at Wembley," Rohr said.

Match records of Super Eagles versus the Three Lions of England

The English football team is one the eight countries that have won the FIFA World Cup finals. the first time Nigeria would be squaring with its former colonial master was on November 16, 1994, at the old Wembley Stadium. The match ended with England winning the game by 1-0 through a header by David Platt.

Korea/Japan 2002 FIFA World Cup was the second time both teams would be meeting in a competitive game. The match was played at Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan on June 12, 2002, and it ended 0-0.