Sports :  Nigeria’s star, Kenneth Omeruo captains Chelsea to Crawley Town draw

Super Eagles defender and Chelsea player, Kenneth Omeruo captained a Chelsea FC team during the match with Crawley Town match on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

The match ended 1-1, with Chelsea fielding most of its development players and a few loan returnees.

Omeruo joined the Premier League Champions In 2012, but he is yet to make any appearance for English club as he has always been on loans since the beginning of his career with the club.

Since 2012, the Nigerian star has been loaned to four European clubs, which are ADO Den Haag in Holland, Middlesbrough, Kasimpasa and Alanyasor in Turkey.

There are also speculations that the Nigerian international may not be included in the final Chelsea team by Antonio Conte, as the defender was not part of the main team squad which played Fulham.

Omeruo has 31 international caps for Nigeria.