Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Nigeria’s star, Kenneth Omeruo captains Chelsea to Crawley Town draw

Sports Nigeria’s star, Kenneth Omeruo captains Chelsea to Crawley Town draw

  • Published:

The Nigerian star hopes to make the main Chelsea team list and have a stable playing time under Antonio Conte.

Kenneth Omeruo is hoping to make the main Chelsea team list and have a stable playing time at the club play

Kenneth Omeruo is hoping to make the main Chelsea team list and have a stable playing time at the club

(Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles defender and Chelsea player, Kenneth Omeruo captained a Chelsea FC team during the match with Crawley Town match on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

The match ended 1-1, with Chelsea fielding most of its development players and a few loan returnees.

Omeruo joined the Premier League Champions In 2012, but he is yet to make any appearance for English club as he has always been on loans since the beginning of his career with the club.

Since 2012, the Nigerian star has been loaned to four European clubs, which are ADO Den Haag in Holland, Middlesbrough, Kasimpasa and Alanyasor in Turkey.

There are also speculations that the Nigerian international may not be included in the final Chelsea team by Antonio Conte, as the defender was not part of the main team squad which played Fulham.

Omeruo has 31 international caps for Nigeria.

Top 3

1 Sport Nigeria fail to repeat Atlantic ’96 epic moment, as Brazil beat...bullet
2 Sport Tennis legend loses £100m to Nigerian oil firmbullet
3 Sports Luke Walton says the Lakers targeted Lonzo Ball for a unique...bullet

Sports

Ezekiel Elliot has been linked to an incident that sent a man to the hospital.
Sports Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot was reportedly involved in an 'altercation' that sent one man to a hospital
Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still a free agent.
Sports Colin Kaepernick posts definition of 'Stockholm Syndrome' after Michael Vick tells him to get a haircut
Bruce Allen Redskins owner interview
Sports Washington Redskins president repeatedly gets Kirk Cousins name wrong after failed contract extension
rio athletes village
Sports Rio's $700 million athletes village was turned into luxury condos but is now reportedly 'shuttered' and 93% vacant