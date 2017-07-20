Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Nigeria government discloses plans to enforce corporate sponsorship of local football

  • Published:

Nigerian companies must ensure they aid the development of local football leagues in the country.

Nigeria government move to development sports through active participation of private sector. play Nigeria government move to development sports through active participation of private sector. (Reuters)
Nigeria government has hinted that it would be amending the country’s broadcasting laws to favour corporate sponsorship of the local football leagues.

This disclosure was made by the country’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed in Lagos on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at the close of the Two-Day Creative Industry Financing Conference.

In his speech, Mr Lai stated that the plans are on the way to amend the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) code to ensure that corporate brands support the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“We will amend the NBC code to ensure that our Premier League improves.

Nigeria Professional Football League play

Action from the Nigeria Professional Football League

(Nigeria Professional Football League)

“We will make sure that in the Code if you spend one million dollars to support a foreign football club like Manchester United in Nigeria, you will not be allowed to air that programme unless you spend 30 per cent of that money to promote Nigeria’s league,” Mr Lai stated.

The minister noted government resolve to use the creative industry to drive employment and economic growth in the country, similar to what is obtainable in some of the emerging countries especially Korea and India.

He, thus, stressed that Nigerian companies must ensure they aid the development of local football leagues in the country, not supporting those of other countries.

“Some beverage companies in Nigeria support Manchester United (Man U), Arsenal and others and spend about six million dollars a year. I then asked the question, how much of their products are being consumed over there?”

Enugu Rangers play

Enugu Rangers - Winners of the 2016 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

(Vanguard)

“I was also told that a particular brand of Nigeria Beer is supporting several premier league teams to the tune of seven million dollars a year. We can imagine if they give us just 30 per cent of that, we will fix our stadia,” he said.

The government could no longer tolerate the situation where people continue to develop the economy of other parts of the world from the sweat of Nigerians and at the expense of Nigerian economy.

