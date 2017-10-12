Sports :  NFL WEEK 6: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

Week 6 offers a lot of excitement across the NFL, including division rivalries, teams coming off of bye weeks, and a battle for NFC supremacy.

For gamblers, it once again presents a few conundrums. Long favorites, home underdogs, and two-faced teams who can't decide which version of themselves will show up from week to week.

This week, we'll once again go through every game on the board hoping to find the right side of the action.

Below are our picks against the spread for Week 6 of the NFL season. All lines come courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

LAST WEEK: 8-5-1

OVERALL: 43-33-1

Philadelphia Eagles (+3.5) at Carolina Panthers (Thursday, 8:25 p.m. ET)

The pick: Eagles +3.5

The logic: Shockingly, one of the best matchups of the week comes to us on Thursday Night Football, with two 4-1 teams battling in what could be a highly consequential game for future playoff positioning. I'm a homer, and knowing how screwy Thursdays can be on football teams, am backing the Eagles and the points in this spot, and praying that Philadelphia can survive the day without Lane Johnson.

Miami Dolphins (+11.5) at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The pick: Falcons -11.5

The logic: Atlanta is coming off of a bye week and playing at home against a Dolphins team that has looked dead in the water it's past three games despite beating the Titans last week. I'm always wary of a double-digit favorite, but Jay Cutler hasn't sniffed a successful drive since Week 1 and the Falcons are working on getting back to the Super Bowl.

Green Bay Packers (-3) at Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The pick: Packers -3

The logic: Aaron Rodgers proved once again last week why he's the most dangerous player in the NFL. As road favorites against a division rival, plenty of signs point towards taking the Vikings here, and I'm sure that's where the professional bettors will be putting their money on Sunday. But I can't bear to do it here.

Detroit Lions (+5) at New Orleans Saints (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The pick: Lions +5

The logic: The Saints are also coming off a bye week and are a tough out at home, but both of the Lions losses so far this season have come by four points or less. Getting five against a team I don't totally believe in yet, and looking to recover after a disappointing result against the Panthers, Detroit feels like the play.

New England Patriots (-9.5) at New York Jets (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The pick: Jets +9.5

The logic: While it would be easy for casual football fans to assume that the Patriots always roll the Jets on their way to AFC East titles year after year, any fans of the division know that New York always seems to give Brady and Belichick a rough time. Since 2013, the Patriots have only bested the Jets by double-digits once, and five of those eight games were decided by three points or less. Close your eyes and bet the Jets and hope their unexpected magic continues.

San Francisco 49ers (+10) at Washington Redskins (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The pick: Niners +10

The logic: The Niners are 0-5, but they've lost each of their last four games by three points or less. You never like taking a West Coast team heading East, but it's tough to see why the Redskins are double-digit favorites here when the Niners have a shot at winning the game outright should they catch Washington sleeping.

Chicago Bears (+6.5) at Baltimore Ravens (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The pick: Bears +6.5

The logic: Mitch Trubisky lost in his debut against the Vikings, but his performance was serviceable

Cleveland Browns (+9.5) at Houston Texans (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The pick: Browns +9.5

The logic: The Browns let bettors down once again last week with red zone turnovers and poor play selection helping to keep Cleveland winless. But with Kevin Hogan now under center and being spotted three too many points against the Texans, well, we're taking Cleveland for another spin.

I highly recommend you do not bet this game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) at Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

The pick: Cardinals +2.5

The logic: Getting points for a team that has played well at home in recent years against a Buccaneers team that hasn't proven that it deserves to be road favorites yet? Sign me up!

Los Angeles Rams (+2.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

The pick: Jaguars -2.5

The logic: So the Jacksonville Jaguars might be for real this year. Shocking, I know, but with a stifling defense and Leonard Fournette bringing new meaning to the concept of "downhill running," the Jags are a fearsome foe. They can't count on picking off five balls a game, but they have enough to hang with and put away the Rams.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+4.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

The pick: Steelers +4.5

The logic: Big Ben had what was likely the worst performance of his career last week, and while it might be time to write him off for good, it's tough to believe he's as bad as he looked on Sunday. Plus, aren't the Chiefs good for a let down? Aren't we due for an Andy Reid clock malfunction?

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

The pick: Raiders

The logic: Chargers are a more dangerous team that their record indicates, but the Raiders can't lose two games in a row at home in one of their final years in Oakland.

New York Giants (+11.5) at Denver Broncos (Sunday, 8:30 p.m. ET)

The pick: Broncos -11.5

The logic: With Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall both out for the season, Eli Manning has no one left to throw to. I don't see how the Giants score anything more than a field goal in this game.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET)

The pick: Titans

The logic: At home after a disheartening loss to the Dolphins, it's a good spot to back the Titans, no matter who lines up at quarterback for them.

LAST WEEK: 8-5-1

OVERALL: 43-33-1

Now check out our power rankings heading into another week of NFL action