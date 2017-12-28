Sports :  NFL QB Power Rankings: Where all 32 starting QBs stand heading into the final week

news

Using a loose formula, we ranked all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks.

Our formula is based on two advanced statistics: Football Outsiders' DYAR metric and ESPN's total QBR metric. We also considered other factors, including recent performance and job security.

With a few teams resting their starters for Week 17, most quarterbacks gained at least a couple of places from the last installment of this list. Still, Jimmy Garoppolo and Joe Flacco got significant bumps, while Derek Carr and DeShone Kizer are down. Below, find out where the rest of the starters stand.

32. T.J. Yates, Houston Texans

Ranking after Week 14: 31

Record as starter: 0-2

DYAR rank: N/A

QBR rank: N/A

One thing to know: This veteran has actually looked significantly worse than Tom Savage since taking over the Texans' starting job, but let's be honest: their season ended the minute Deshaun Watson tore his ACL ahead of Week 9. Yates has a 68.6 passer rating, and it would be even lower if not for a catch-of-the-year snag by DeAndre Hopkins on Christmas.

31. Paxton Lynch, Denver Broncos

Ranking after Week 14: N/A (replacing Trevor Siemian, No. 30)

Record as starter: 0-1

DYAR rank: N/A

QBR rank: N/A

One thing to know: Lynch is getting the start over Brock Osweiler, but neither quarterback is likely to figure into Denver's long-term plans at the position. Still, a good performance could put this Memphis product in line for second-string duty in 2018. After throwing for just 41 yards on 14 attempts in his only other appearance this season, there's nowhere to go but up.

30. Sean Mannion, Los Angeles Rams

Ranking after Week 14: N/A (replacing Jared Goff, No. 9)

Record as starter: N/A

DYAR rank: N/A

QBR rank: N/A

One thing to know: With Jared Goff and the rest of the Rams stars resting up for the postseason, Mannion is set to make the first start of his NFL career. The third-year signal caller has thrown just 16 passes as a pro, but he had a great college career at Oregon State.

29. DeShone Kizer, Cleveland Browns

Ranking after Week 14: 28

Record as starter: 0-14

DYAR rank: 32

QBR rank: 32

One thing to know: After a decent stretch in November and early December, Kizer has returned to his early-season form, posting a 41.4 passer rating over his last two games. He's on pace to record the most interceptions in a single season since Eli Manning threw 27 picks back in 2013.

28. Bryce Petty, New York Jets

Ranking after Week 14: 32

Record as starter: 0-2

DYAR rank: N/A

QBR rank: N/A

One thing to know: The Jets have actually done a decent job of keeping pace in their last couple of games, but Petty simply isn't an effective game manager, let alone a potential starter for 2018. At 26 years old, you have to wonder about his place on the roster going forward.

27. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Ranking after Week 14: N/A (replacing Alex Smith, No. 11)

Record as starter: N/A

DYAR rank: N/A

QBR rank: N/A

One thing to know: Now that the Chiefs have clinched the AFC West, Mahomes will get to make the first start of his NFL career. With Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, and DeShone Kizer all seeing significant playing time, the Texas Tech product might be the forgotten man in this season's rookie class, but that doesn't change his projection as an accurate dual-threat quarterback.

26. Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts

Ranking after Week 14: 26

Record as starter: 3-11

DYAR rank: 27

QBR rank: 28

One thing to know: Despite showing flashes, Brissett has failed to play to his potential in his first season as a starter, and while some of that is due to inexperience, the Colts' paper-thin offensive line has also been a major factor. He has been sacked 51 times this season, six more than the next man on the list.

25. Brett Hundley, Green Bay Packers

Ranking after Week 14: N/A (replacing Aaron Rodgers, No. 12)

Record as starter: 3-5

DYAR rank: 30

QBR rank: 21

One thing to know: Hundley hasn't given Packers fans much to smile about this season. The UCLA product has thrown 162 passes at Lambeau Field, but not a single one has found the end zone, creating a sharp contrast with his eight touchdown passes on the road. Per ESPN, it's a new record for the most passes thrown at home without a touchdown in a single season.

24. Drew Stanton, Arizona Cardinals

Ranking after Week 14: N/A (replacing Blaine Gabbert, No. 29)

Record as starter: 2-1

DYAR rank: N/A

QBR rank: N/A

One thing to know: Stanton regained the starting job ahead of Week 16, and he rewarded the Cardinals coaching staff by posting his best performance of the season, complete with two touchdowns. It has been another disappointing season in Arizona, but their Week 17 matchup against Seattle could still play a major role in the NFC playoff picture.

23. Mitch Trubisky, Chicago Bears

Ranking after Week 14: 27

Record as starter: 4-7

DYAR rank: 28

QBR rank: 30

One thing to know: His stat line may be unimpressive, but less than six months after he struggled with taking snaps under center during training camp, Trubisky has impressed the Bears coaching staff with his progress. Currently, Kendall Wright leads the team with 585 receiving yards, so procuring some more weapons for their young quarterback should be at the top of the agenda for this offseason.

22. Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles

Ranking after Week 14: 25

Record as starter: 2-0

DYAR rank: N/A

QBR rank: N/A

One thing to know: So far, the Eagles have won every game in which Foles has appeared, a streak that seems entirely unsustainable. The Arizona product has been good enough to take down the Giants and the Raiders, but with a tremendous playoff field in the NFC, his road is only going to get tougher. This week's matchup against the Cowboys could serve as a good tune-up.

21. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals

Ranking after Week 14: 22

Record as starter: 6-9

DYAR rank: 26

QBR rank: 29

One thing to know: The Bengals are one of the NFL's most static organizations, but with head coach Marvin Lewis reportedly planning to skip town at season's end, a change at the quarterback position could also make sense. Dalton is wrapping up this season on a sour note, completing just 57% of his passes for a 60.6 rating over the past three weeks.

20. Jay Cutler, Miami Dolphins

Ranking after Week 14: 20

Record as starter: 6-7

DYAR rank: 25

QBR rank: 27

One thing to know: After outgunning Tom Brady and the Patriots in Week 14, Cutler has come crashing back to earth, posting a 63.4 passer rating across back-to-back losses to the Bills and Chiefs. It was a disappointing follow-up, but given his inconsistency, not a particularly surprising one — especially to Broncos and Bears fans.

19. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens

Ranking after Week 14: 24

Record as starter: 9-6

DYAR rank: 29

QBR rank: 26

One thing to know: With a 99.2 passer rating in the last two weeks, Flacco has been better of late, but matchups against Cleveland and Indianapolis aren't exactly great preparation for the postseason, especially when the Ravens could draw Jacksonville in the first round. With a mere 5.9 yards per pass attempt, Flacco ranks lower than all but two qualified quarterbacks: DeShone Kizer and Brett Hundley.

18. Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills

Ranking after Week 14: 19

Record as starter: 7-6

DYAR rank: 24

QBR rank: 18

One thing to know: Two of Taylor's last three appearances have come against the Patriots, and he struggled in both of them, completing just over 53% of his passes for a combined 346 yards. With the Dolphins on tap for this week, Buffalo's postseason hopes are still alive, but they need help from the other contenders.

17. Eli Manning, New York Giants

Ranking after Week 14: 23

Record as starter: 2-12

DYAR rank: 20

QBR rank: 23

One thing to know: It seems that the plan to start Davis Webb at quarterback was kicked to the curb along with head coach Ben McAdoo (though the rookie will serve as the backup for this week's game). But even with all the dysfunction and all the losing, Manning recently expressed interest in staying with the Giants, saying that they are "the only team I ever wanted to play for and I don't want to change."

16. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

Ranking after Week 14: 14

Record as starter: 6-8

DYAR rank: 13

QBR rank: 24

One thing to know: At 6-6, the Raiders were in the playoff hunt as recently as three weeks ago, but after three consecutive losses, they'll be facing some tough questions this offseason. Carr has thrown for an ugly 65.4 passer rating over that stretch.

15. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans

Ranking after Week 14: 21

Record as starter: 8-6

DYAR rank: 21

QBR rank: 15

One thing to know: It has been a hugely disappointing year for Mariota, who has taken a step backward both in the air and on the ground. A playoff appearance would go a long way towards calming the Titans fan base, but after going 9-7 in 2016, another near miss would be tough to take.

14. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Ranking after Week 14: 17

Record as starter: 11-4

DYAR rank: 19

QBR rank: 20

One thing to know: Newton will never rival Drew Brees or Matt Ryan as a passer, but that doesn't mean the Panthers aren't every bit as dangerous as their AFC South rivals. This week's matchup against the Falcons could function as part one of a Wild Card weekend grudge match.

13. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ranking after Week 14: 16

Record as starter: 2-10

DYAR rank: 11

QBR rank: 22

One thing to know: Given his strong play since returning from injury, it's surprising that Winston hasn't led his team to a win since Week 4, but the Buccaneers are in the midst of a heartbreaking stretch, losing by just three points in three consecutive games. With the Saints on tap for Week 17, it seems likely that they'll finish out the season in free fall.

12. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Ranking after Week 14: 8

Record as starter: 8-7

DYAR rank: 18

QBR rank: 6

One thing to know: Even with the return of Ezekiel Elliott last Sunday, Prescott has remained woefully inconsistent, and his punishment will be spending the postseason on the couch. While he completes his passes with consistency, he hasn't thrown for a touchdown since Week 14, and his interception rate is more than triple what it was last year.

11. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ranking after Week 14: 15

Record as starter: 10-5

DYAR rank: 14

QBR rank: 13

One thing to know: Bortles reverted to some of his old habits in Week 16, throwing three interceptions, but he also completed 64% of his passes for 382 yards, his highest total of the season. The Central Florida product's late-season breakout appears to be the real deal, a major stroke of luck for thousands of long-suffering Jaguars fans.

10. Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins

Ranking after Week 14: 13

Record as starter: 7-8

DYAR rank: 12

QBR rank: 14

One thing to know: Nearly finished with his second consecutive year on the franchise tag, this week's game could be Cousins' last as a Redskin. Most of his stats are down from last year, but he's still made the most of a decimated receiving corps. He could command an unprecedented salary on the open market.

9. Case Keenum, Minnesota Vikings

Ranking after Week 14: 10

Record as starter: 10-3

DYAR rank: 5

QBR rank: 4

One thing to know: Keenum won't receive MVP support, but after locking down a muddled quarterback situation and leading the Vikings to one of the best records in the league, his season has been nothing short of amazing. Jason La Canfora of CBS recently reported that Minnesota has yet to engage in extension talks with him, and that could be a big mistake.

8. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Ranking after Week 14: 18

Record as starter: 4-0

DYAR rank: 16

QBR rank: 1

One thing to know: Garoppolo has been dominant in his four-start stint as the 49ers quarterback, attracting high praise from players across the league. Tom Brady had a lot of good things to say about his former protege in a recent radio appearance, saying he was "really happy for Jimmy."

7. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Ranking after Week 14: 7

Record as starter: 9-6

DYAR rank: 17

QBR rank: 11

One thing to know: After going 4-4 over their last eight games, the Seahawks can sneak into the postseason only if the Falcons lose their game to Carolina. Wilson is in danger of missing out on the playoffs for the first time in his career.

6. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers

Ranking after Week 14: 5

Record as starter: 8-7

DYAR rank: 4

QBR rank: 16

One thing to know: The Chargers will need a lot of help if they want to make the playoffs, but with an 8-3 record since Week 5, this team has looked more playoff-worthy than the Ravens, Bills, and Titans. While he hasn't been himself over the past couple of weeks, Rivers' experience in the clutch will give them a chance.

5. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

Ranking after Week 14: 6

Record as starter: 8-7

DYAR rank: 10

QBR rank: 9

One thing to know: This has been a typically strong season for Stafford, but he came up short during last week's must-win against the Bengals, recording a 69.1 passer rating while posting his lowest yardage total since Week 2. His place among the league's best signal callers is assured, but after signing him to a $135 million deal, the Lions were surely expecting to be led to the postseason.

4. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Ranking after Week 14: 4

Record as starter: 9-6

DYAR rank: 9

QBR rank: 7

One thing to know: Ryan has been sacked just 23 times this season, good for his lowest rate in five years. With that in mind, it's no surprise that he bought his linemen and tight ends Big Green Egg grills as a sign of thanks. The retail price of just one of the grills is over $600.

3. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Ranking after Week 14: 3

Record as starter: 11-4

DYAR rank: 2

QBR rank: 12

One thing to know: Brees completed exactly 75% of his passes on Christmas Eve, including a 54-yard bomb to Ted Ginn to close out the first half. Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara have gotten much of the credit for the Saints' resurgence, but Brees is still leading the NFL in both completion percentage and yards per attempt at age 38.

2. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ranking after Week 14: 2

Record as starter: 12-3

DYAR rank: 3

QBR rank: 8

One thing to know: Roethlisberger's fine season has given the Steelers an outside chance of jumping over New England for home-field advantage in the AFC — they just need the Patriots to lose to the Jets. It has been five seasons since the last time a team won a conference championship on the road.

1. Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Ranking after Week 14: 1

Record as starter: 12-3

DYAR rank: 1

QBR rank: 5

One thing to know: Brady is sitting on his best completion percentage since 2007, the year he won his first MVP award and led the Patriots to a 16-0 record in the regular season. Even with a number of injuries to the receiving corps, New England has been characteristically resilient, and their veteran quarterback deserves much of the credit.