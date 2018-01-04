Sports :  NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where each team stands going into the playoffs

news

At long last, the NFL playoffs are here!

Wild Card weekend is always one of the best weekends of the NFL season and this year's slate brings with it some fairly unpredictable games and teams.

In the AFC, Titans-Chiefs, Jaguars-Bills may not be the sexiest matchups on paper, but they're fairly evenly matched and should produce some intriguing games. And the NFC, as its been all year, is a grinder, with the Saints and Panthers and Rams and Falcons facing off.

As we head into the final stretch run of the NFL season, we ranked where NFL teams stand with the playoffs beginning.

12. Buffalo Bills

Regular season record: 9-7, 6th in AFC

Opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Vegas odds: 100/1

How they can do it: They'll need LeSean McCoy (currently questionable) to play, as McCoy accounted for eight of their 28 offensive touchdowns and over 50% of their rushing yards in 2017. The Jaguars' elite defense was weak only in the run, where they ranked 26th in DVOA, according to Football Outsiders.

11. Tennessee Titans

Regular season record: 9-7, 5th in AFC

Opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs

Vegas odds: 100/1

How they can do it: It would certainly take a lot. While the Titans could possibly pull off an upset this weekend against the Chiefs, they are going to need Mariota playing the best football of his career. In addtition, running backs Derrick Henry and DeMarco Murray both need to be healthy and acting as the force we've seen them have the potential to be throughout the year.

10. Atlanta Falcons

Regular season record: 10-6, 6th in NFC

Opponent: at Los Angeles Rams

Vegas odds: 20/1

How they can do it: The Falcons and the Rams may be an interesting battle of efficiency. The Falcons were the top offensive team in time per offensive drive (meaning they stay on the field a long time) and 31st in time per defensive drive (meaning they can't get off the field). Against a strong defensive and running team like the Rams, the Falcons will need their offense to remain efficient while improving on their defense.

9. Carolina Panthers

Regular season record: 11-5, 5th in NFC

Opponent: at New Orleans Saints

Vegas odds: 25/1

How they can do it: Carolina has already lost to the Saints twice this season. In order for the third time to be the charm, their going to need a few things to fall their way. First, their defense will need to figure out a way to contain both the Saints' passing and rushing attacks — powerful units led by Alvin Kamara, Drew Brees, and Michael Thomas. From there, Cam Newton will have to keep pace with whatever points the Saints do manage to put on the board.

8. Kansas City Chiefs

Regular season record: 10-6, 4th in AFC

Opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans

Vegas odds: 16/1

How they can do it: It's tough to know how to trust these Chiefs after they finished the season 5-6 after a 5-0 start. But one consistent factor in their success was Kareem Hunt. They were 8-1 when the rookie running back topped 80 rushing yards. He'll have his work cut out for him against a Tennessee defense that ranked seventh against the run.

7. Philadelphia Eagles

Regular season record: 13-3, 1st in NFC

Opponent: Bye — will play lowest seed remaining after Wild Card

Vegas odds: 10/1

How they can do it: It will all come down to Nick Foles and the defense. Nick Foles proved he could still play with a steady performance against the Giants in his first start for the Eagles this year after Carson Wentz went down with a season-ending injury, and the Philadelphia defense proved they're still fearsome when they essentially won Eagles' Christmas game against the Raiders on their own. If both sides can come together and play well for a string of games, the Birds could still make a run. But as soon as one side falters, so does the Eagles' season.

6. New Orleans Saints

Regular season record: 11-5, 4th in NFC

Opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers

Vegas odds: 10/1

How they can do it: The Saints beat the Panthers in both meetings this season, but they still get arguably the toughest first-round matchup of any team with home field advantage. The running back duo of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram shredded the Panthers in both matchups and will need big games again this weekend.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Regular season record: 10-6, 3rd in AFC

Opponent: vs. Buffalo Bills

Vegas odds: 20/1

How they can do it: If Jacksonville can get past the Bills in the Wild Card round, they have a legitimate shot at making a run at the Super Bowl. The Jags already beat the Steelers in the regular season and would present an interesting matchup to the Patriots spread offense with their deep corps of coverage corners. If the right breaks fall their way and Blake Bortles doesn't throw them out of any games, the Jaguars could be dangerous this year.

4. Los Angeles Rams

Regular season record: 11-5, 3rd in NFC

Opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Vegas odds: 10/1

How they can do it: The Rams became the first team in the Super Bowl era to go from last in scoring to first in scoring in one year. That Jared Goff will have Sean McVay (the likely coach of the year), Todd Gurley (an MVP candidate), and an elite defense around him should make his first playoff game a bit easier, even against the reigning NFC champions.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Regular season record: 13-3, 2nd in AFC

Opponent: Bye — will play highest seed remaining after Wild Card

Vegas odds: 6/1

How they can do it: The Steelers already have the best skill position duo in the football in Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, and would have beaten the Patriots in the regular season if not for a controversial call from the officials. Pittsburgh's biggest challenge will be a potential rematch of that game, where they'd have to travel to Foxborough and play their best football yet again — with former Steeler James Harrison on the opposing sideline.

2. Minnesota Vikings

Regular season record: 13-3, 2nd in NFC

Opponent: Bye — will play highest seed remaining after Wild Card

Vegas odds: 9/2

How they can do it: All eyes will be on Case Keenum in the playoffs. After a breakout season in which he threw for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions while completing 67% of his passes, Keenum will have to prove himself on the big stage against a tough group of defenses, regardless of who the Vikings play.

1. New England Patriots

Regular season record: 13-3

Opponent: Bye — will play lowest seed remaining after Wild Card

Vegas odds: 2/1

How they can do it: The same way they've done it every other year. Either blow teams out right off the bat or wait until the perfect time to mount another comeback that will go down in NFL lore. With so many weapons, opposing defenses can only hope to contain Tom Brady and the Patriots' offense. That said, the Patriots lost to the Chiefs and the Panthers once this season, and came close to losing against the Steelers as well. New England won't be afforded the same missteps they sometimes can get away with.

