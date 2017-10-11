Sports :  NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 6

Five weeks into the NFL season, one of the biggest storylines, sadly, has been injuries.

Week 5 brought more devastation as the New York Giants lost several players, including Odell Beckham Jr., and the Houston Texans lost J.J. Watt.

Another storyline this season has also been exactly what the NFL likes: parity. The Kansas City Chiefs are red hot, but after them, it is a jumble of 4-1, 3-2, and 2-3 teams that seem capable of winning on any given week.

As we head into Week 6, we hope for more answers about who is a contender and who is a pretender. Take a look at where every team stand right now below:

32. Cleveland Browns

Record: 0-5

Last week: Lost to the Jets 17-14

This week: at Houston Texans

One thing to know: After another poor start in their fifth game of the season, the Browns benched rookie DeShone Kizer at halftime against the Jets with backup Kevin Hogan. Cleveland will be sticking with Hogan for their game this week against the Texans.

31. New York Giants

Record: 0-5

Last week: Lost to the Chargers 27-22

This week: at Denver Broncos

One thing to know: The Giants saw whatever was left of their season end in brutal fashion in Week 5. Sterling Shephard, Brandon Marshall, and Dwayne Harris all left the game with injuries. Then Odell Beckham Jr. fractured his ankle in gruesome fashion, ending his season. Moments later, Eli Manning was strip-sacked, and the Chargers scored a game-winning touchdown to push the Giants to 0-5.

30. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 0-5

Last week: Lost to the Colts 26-23

This week: at Washington Redskins

One thing to know: San Francisco has lost their previous four games by a combined 11 points. So while they're postseason dreams for this year are already over, there's at least the chance that they'll have something to build on come 2018 if they can turn these close games around.

29. Miami Dolphins

Record: 2-2

Last week: Beat the Titans 16-10

This week: at Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: The league’s most anemic offense was able to muster six more points than the Marcus Mariota-less Titans for a win on Sunday. We’ll see if anything on the offense changes since the resignation of Chris Foerster.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 1-4

Last week: Beat the Giants 27-22

This week: at Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: The Chargers finally came out as winners last week in their battle against the still winless Giants. Can they keep the streak going against the reeling Oakland Raiders?

27. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 2-3

Last week: Beat the Bills 20-16

This week: Bye

One thing to know: With the Steelers and Ravens both playing up and down, the Bengals, winners of their past two, are not far outside of the division race despite a 0-3 start.

26. Chicago Bears

Record: 1-4

Last week: Lost to the Vikings 20-17

This week: at Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: While the Bears lost the game, rookie Mitch Trubisky looked solid making his NFL debut under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, even scoring on a clever two-point conversion play. His difficult welcome to the NFL now continues with a trip to the hostile environment of Baltimore.

25. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 2-3

Last week: Lost to the Eagles, 34-7

This week: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: The Cardinals are last in rushing yards this season. They’re hoping the acquisition of Adrian Peterson changes that.

24. New Orleans Saints

Record: 2-2

Last week: Bye

This week: vs. Detroit Lions

One thing to know: After a week off, the Saints will have the chance to make a statement at home against a solid Lions team and set their season back in the right direction.

23. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 2-3

Last week: Beat the 49ers 26-23

This week: at Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: The biggest stories of the Colts season has been the absence of Andrew Luck, and more recently, Vice President Mike Pence leaving a game early because of kneeling players.

22. Tennessee Titans

Record: 2-3

Last week: Lost to the Dolphins 16-10

This week: vs. Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: The Titans are off to a disappointing start to the season. Backup Matt Cassel was not good enough to get past Jay Cutler and the drowning Dolphins, and chances are we won't know Marcus Mariota's status for next week until the day of the game.

21. Washington Redskins

Record: 2-2

Last week: Bye

This week: vs. San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: Head coach Jay Gruden said this week that the team plans to re-sign Kirk Cousins this offseason, but there is some business to handle. Washington's opponent this week is rumored to be one of Cousins' top suitors.

20. New York Jets

Record: 3-2

Last week: Beat the Browns 17-14

This week: vs. New England Patriots

One thing to know: If you could travel back in time to the start of the NFL season and tell your average football fan the craziest thing about this year yet, you would probably say, "The Jets win three games," and your audience would already be gasping before you added, "in a row."

19. Buffalo Bills

Record: 3-2

Last week: Lost to the Bengals 20-16

This week: Bye

One thing to know: An already-shallow offense was hurt more in Week 5 by the loss of tight end Charles Clay. Clay led the team in receiving yards after five weeks.

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 2-2

Last week: Lost to the Patriots 19-14

This week: at Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: The Buccaneers were just the latest team to make the Patriots look mortal, although their effort on Monday night fell just short. Now sitting in last place in the NFC South, they'll need to string some wins together if they're going to be a threat in January.

17. Oakland Raiders

Record: 2-3

Last week: Lost to the Ravens 30-17

This week: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: Despite a fracture in his back, the Raiders are hoping Derek Carr can play this week after missing last week's game. It would be a nice boost for a team that has lost three of four games.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 3-2

Last week: Beat the Raiders 30-17

This week: vs. Chicago Bears

One thing to know: The Ravens have been one of the toughest teams to track in the league this season, with both impressive wins and embarrassing losses to their name. A win or loss at home against Chicago next week could go a long way to help either side of the case.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 3-2

Last week: Lost to the Jaguars 30-9

This week: at Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: Ben Roethlisberger has waffled a bit since his five-interception disaster against the Jaguars. After saying he might be finished, Roethlisberger then said he's fine because he knows he's one of the best quarterbacks in the world. Asked again about declining, Roethlisberger said he doesn't care about what the media thinks.

14. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 2-3

Last week: Lost to the Packers 35-31

This week: Bye

One thing to know: The Cowboys would be 3-2 if they hadn't made the mistake countless others have made before them while playing the Packers — giving Aaron Rodgers too much time to come back. On Sunday, it took just over a minute for Rodgers to find the end zone and get the win, but Dallas fans should be encouraged by the strong play of Dak Prescott.

13. Houston Texans

Record: 2-3

Last week: Lost to the Chiefs 42-34

This week: vs. Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: The Texans don't care for moral victories, but over the past three games, they've scored 135 points while Deshaun Watson has held his ground against Tom Brady and MVP-so-far Alex Smith.

12. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 3-2

Last week: Beat the Bears 20-17

This week: vs. Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: Kai Forbath played hero on Monday night for the Vikings, putting the game-winning field through the uprights with just seconds remaining in the game. But after a shaky start against the Bears, it's still unclear whether Minnesota will give Sam Bradford another try under center or stick with backup quarterback Case Keenum for the time being.

11. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 3-2

Last week: Lost to the Seahawks 16-10

This week: at Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: Four games into the season, Sammy Watkins is reportedly not happy with his role on offense, as he expressed via social media after making no catches in Week 5.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 3-2

Last week: Beat the Steelers 30-9

This week: vs. Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: If you haven't been paying attention, you might've missed the Jaguars turning into one of the most formidable defenses in football, including two of the best shut-down defensive backs in the league. As long as Blake Bortles can keep mistakes to a minimum, Leonard Fournette can rush well enough to potentially bring the Jags to the postseason and beyond.

9. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 3-2

Last week: Beat the Rams 16-10

This week: Bye

One thing to know: The Seahawks' leaky offensive line took a hit when it was announced guard Luke Joeckel has to undergo surgery on his knee. It won't be season-ending, but the Seahawks can't afford many more gaps on their line.

8. Detroit Lions

Record: 3-2

Last week: Lost to the Panthers 27-24

This week: at New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: A tough loss to the Panthers last week aside, the Lions still look like quite a strong team on both sides of the ball. If they can steal a win during a trip to New Orleans this weekend, expect them to be right back around the top of the NFC.

7. New England Patriots

Record: 3-2

Last week: Beat the Buccaneers 19-14

This week: at New York Jets

One thing to know: The Patriots' defense finally showed up in their Week 5 win over the Bucs, but they have other problems on their hands — like an offensive line that's already allowed 16 sacks to Tom Brady, one more than all of last season.

6. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 4-1

Last week: Beat the Cardinals 34-7

This week: at Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: Few would have guessed that the Eagles would have a two-game lead on the rest of the NFC East just five games into the season. With cool-handed Carson Wentz under center and a defense with a nose for opposing backfields, the Eagles have quickly become a team people think could make some noise in the playoffs. Case in point — this past weekend their odds as Super Bowl champions dropped from 25/1 to 12/1.

5. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 3-1

Last week: Bye

This week: vs. Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: The Falcons could get a big boost in Week 6 if they get Julio Jones and Vic Beasley back on the field. They'll need both to stay healthy to fend off the surging Panthers.

4. Carolina Panthers

Record: 4-1

Last week: Beat the Lions 27-24

This week: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: After a controversial few days off the field, Cam Newton and the Panthers looked like they were back to their dominant ways of 2015. With the potential to run away with the NFC South, Thursday night's game against the Eagles will be a true test.

3. Denver Broncos

Record: 3-1

Last week: Bye

This week: vs. New York Giants

One thing to know: After a hot start to the season, Trevor Siemian has thrown one touchdown to two interceptions with an average completion distance under seven yards. The Broncos hope to see the Siemian from the first two weeks to keep pace with the Chiefs.

2. Green Bay Packers

Record: 4-1

Last week: Beat the Cowboys 35-31

This week: at Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: On Sunday the Packers showed once again that if you're going to beat them, you best do it before the final drive of the game. Give Aaron Rodgers the ball and a deficit of less than a touchdown, and he's going to find a way to win.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 5-0

Last week: Beat the Texans 42-34

This week: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: Through five weeks, Alex Smith looks like the league MVP. Amid rumors this season might be his last with the Chiefs, Smith has thrown 11 touchdowns with no interceptions with a career high completion rate and passer rating.

