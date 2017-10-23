Sports :  NFL anthem protests have become one of Trump's most popular Twitter subjects

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Approximately 12% of President Donald Trump's tweets over the last month have been on the NFL or respecting the national anthem.

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider)
During a rally in Alabama in late September, President Donald Trump criticized NFL players who protest the national anthem, saying he wished NFL owners would "fire" the players and say "Get that son of a b---- off the field right now." That speech set off a firestorm and in the 30 days since, the topic has become Trump's second most common subject on Twitter.

Over the last 30 days, Trump's Twitter account has sent out a little more than 300 tweets or retweets. Of those, 37 (12%) directly addressed the NFL or respecting the national anthem and U.S. flag. That was second only to tweets related to the tragedy in Puerto Rico, which comprised roughly 16% of Trump's tweets during the same period.

To measure the frequency of topics, each tweet was placed into a single broad category. If more than one subject was referenced in a single tweet, an effort was made to pick the subject deemed to be the president's main focus of the tweet. For example, several tweets referenced "fake news" when the tweet's main focus was another subject. These tweets were not categorized with tweets where "fake news" was the focal point of the tweet.

Here are the most popular subjects discussed by Trump over the first 30 days following his first comments on the NFL and anthem protests.

