Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Neymar's move to PSG will cost the French soccer giant more than $500 million

Sports Neymar's move to PSG will cost the French soccer giant more than $500 million

  • Published:

Neymar will become the highest-paid footballer in the world.

Neymar will become the highest-paid footballer in the world. play

Neymar will become the highest-paid footballer in the world.

(Manu Fernandez/AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The much-anticipated move of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain is expected to be announced this week after the football superstar told Barcelona he was leaving, according to several reports.

According to the UK Guardian, Neymar reported to Porto for a physical on Wednesday, which would clear the way for him to be introduced as the newest member of the French soccer giant on Thursday or Friday.

Once completed, the move will become the most expensive in soccer history, and will eventually cost PSG $528 million.

PSG is expected to pay Neymar's transfer fee of $263 million (€222 million) "in full," according to the BBC. On top of that, Neymar will receive a five-year contract and will be paid an annual salary of $53 million (€45 million), making him the highest-paid footballer in the world.

Neymar would surpass Carlos Tevez as the highest-paid footballer. Tevez is reportedly making $42 million per year for the Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua.

Top 3

1 Sports These African players are the reason why you must watch the...bullet
2 Sports This Ghanaian footballer was transferred for 10 litres of olive...bullet
3 Sports It sounds as if Neymar's much-anticipated $260 million move...bullet

Sports

COTD_8.2_sports
Sports There are 3 distinct classes of NFL teams this season and the Patriots are in one all by themselves
Sports CoD_08 01 17
Sports Aaron Judge is still hitting home runs but his biggest weakness is returning
chris christie baseball game
Sports Chris Christie comments on tense interaction with Cubs fan: 'I didn’t dump the nachos on him'
null
Sports Steph Curry is playing in a professional golf tournament — here are 15 other athletes who love to tee it up