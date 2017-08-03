Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  NEYMAR: How the world's most expensive footballer makes and spends his millions

Sports NEYMAR: How the world's most expensive footballer makes and spends his millions

  • Published:

Neymar has expensive tastes.

null play

null

(Felipe Dana/AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The much-anticipated move of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain is nearly completed as the French soccer giant has paid the record-breaking transfer fee to Spanish side Barcelona.

Neymar has been compared to Pelé and some believe he can even better than Lionel Messi.

While that is debatable, what is not up for debate is that Neymar is now the highest-paid footballer in the world and he is also one of the world's most marketable athletes.

This all adds up to big contracts and a lavish lifestyle that includes boats, cars, and a famous on-again, off-again girlfriend. This is fitting for one of the biggest stars in the world's most popular sport.

Neymar signed his first professional contract when he was 17 with the Brazilian club Santos where he was making approximately US$1.2 million per year.

Neymar signed his first professional contract when he was 17 with the Brazilian club Santos where he was making approximately US$1.2 million per year. play

Neymar signed his first professional contract when he was 17 with the Brazilian club Santos where he was making approximately US$1.2 million per year.

(Paulo Whitaker/Reuters)

SOURCE: UK Daily Mail



In 2010, Santos rejected a $20 million bid for Neymar to join West Ham United in the English Premier League. He was just 18 at the time.

In 2010, Santos rejected a $20 million bid for Neymar to join West Ham United in the English Premier League. He was just 18 at the time. play

In 2010, Santos rejected a $20 million bid for Neymar to join West Ham United in the English Premier League. He was just 18 at the time.

(Reuters)

SOURCE: UK Daily Mail



At the time, Neymar's agent publicly rejected a pay raise from Santos.

At the time, Neymar's agent publicly rejected a pay raise from Santos. play

At the time, Neymar's agent publicly rejected a pay raise from Santos.

(Getty Images)

SOURCE: UK Daily Star



Later that year, Neymar rejected an offer from Chelsea in the Premier League that would have paid him approximately $4.8 million per year. At the same time, Neymar was becoming an international star with the Brazilian national team..

Later that year, Neymar rejected an offer from Chelsea in the Premier League that would have paid him approximately $4.8 million per year. At the same time, Neymar was becoming an international star with the Brazilian national team.. play

Later that year, Neymar rejected an offer from Chelsea in the Premier League that would have paid him approximately $4.8 million per year. At the same time, Neymar was becoming an international star with the Brazilian national team..

(Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

SOURCE: UK Daily Mail



Neymar then agreed to a new 5-year contract to remain in Brazil, making about $4 million per year..

Neymar then agreed to a new 5-year contract to remain in Brazil, making about $4 million per year.. play

Neymar then agreed to a new 5-year contract to remain in Brazil, making about $4 million per year..

(Reuters)

SOURCE: Forbes.com



Huge pressure was placed on his shoulders when he was dubbed "The Next Pele."

Huge pressure was placed on his shoulders when he was dubbed "The Next Pele." play

Huge pressure was placed on his shoulders when he was dubbed "The Next Pele."

(Reuters)


Pele added even more pressure when he said that Neymar was better than Lionel Messi.

Pele added even more pressure when he said that Neymar was better than Lionel Messi. play

Pele added even more pressure when he said that Neymar was better than Lionel Messi.

(Reuters)

SOURCE: UK Daily Mail



In 2013, Barcelona paid $120 million to acquire Neymar from Santos.

In 2013, Barcelona paid $120 million to acquire Neymar from Santos. play

In 2013, Barcelona paid $120 million to acquire Neymar from Santos.

(Albert Gea/Reuters)

SOURCE: UK Daily Mail



However, the transfer sparked controversy when it was revealed that $54 million of the transfer fee was paid to Neymar's parents. This led to the resignation of Barcelona president Sandro Rosell.

However, the transfer sparked controversy when it was revealed that $54 million of the transfer fee was paid to Neymar's parents. This led to the resignation of Barcelona president Sandro Rosell. play

However, the transfer sparked controversy when it was revealed that $54 million of the transfer fee was paid to Neymar's parents. This led to the resignation of Barcelona president Sandro Rosell.

(David Ramos/Getty Images)

SOURCE: FC Barcelona, BBC Sport



Neymar signed a 5-year contract with Barça worth $76.8 million for an average annual salary of $15.4 million.

Neymar signed a 5-year contract with Barça worth $76.8 million for an average annual salary of $15.4 million. play

Neymar signed a 5-year contract with Barça worth $76.8 million for an average annual salary of $15.4 million.

(Reuters)

SOURCE: FC Barcelona



He'll be making much more than that now. In addition to the record $263 million (€222 million) transfer fee, PSG will reportedly pay Neymar $53 million (€45 million) per year, making him the highest-paid footballer in the world.

He'll be making much more than that now. In addition to the record $263 million (€222 million) transfer fee, PSG will reportedly pay Neymar $53 million (€45 million) per year, making him the highest-paid footballer in the world. play

He'll be making much more than that now. In addition to the record $263 million (€222 million) transfer fee, PSG will reportedly pay Neymar $53 million (€45 million) per year, making him the highest-paid footballer in the world.

(Laurence Griffiths/Getty)


Off the pitch, Neymar's endorsements pay him approximately $22 million per year.

Off the pitch, Neymar's endorsements pay him approximately $22 million per year. play

Off the pitch, Neymar's endorsements pay him approximately $22 million per year.

(YouTube/Panasonic)

SOURCE: Forbes.com



In 2011, Neymar signed an 11-year deal with Nike worth $1 million per year.

In 2011, Neymar signed an 11-year deal with Nike worth $1 million per year. play

In 2011, Neymar signed an 11-year deal with Nike worth $1 million per year.

(Albert Gea/Reuters)

SOURCE: Forbes.com



Neymar was the first footballer to have his own custom-made Air Jordan soccer cleats. While the left boot has the numbers 10 (his number with Brazil) and 11 (his club number), the right boot has the No. 23, something Neymar requested as an homage to Michael Jordan.

Neymar was the first footballer to have his own custom-made Air Jordan soccer cleats. While the left boot has the numbers 10 (his number with Brazil) and 11 (his club number), the right boot has the No. 23, something Neymar requested as an homage to Michael Jordan. play

Neymar was the first footballer to have his own custom-made Air Jordan soccer cleats. While the left boot has the numbers 10 (his number with Brazil) and 11 (his club number), the right boot has the No. 23, something Neymar requested as an homage to Michael Jordan.

(Nike)


He even has a pair of Jordan socks and not just with the Jumpman logo.



He was named Eurosport's "Most Marketable Athlete" for 2013, the second straight year he topped the list.

He was named Eurosport's "Most Marketable Athlete" for 2013, the second straight year he topped the list. play

He was named Eurosport's "Most Marketable Athlete" for 2013, the second straight year he topped the list.

(Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

SOURCE: SportsProMedia



He has also appeared on the cover of the video game series "Pro Evolution Soccer."

He has also appeared on the cover of the video game series "Pro Evolution Soccer." play

He has also appeared on the cover of the video game series "Pro Evolution Soccer."

(Konami)


He signed on with L'Oreal to start an advertising campaign for Drakkar Noir.



Neymar also has endorsement deals with Gillette, Panasonic and Beats by Dre.

Neymar also has endorsement deals with Gillette, Panasonic and Beats by Dre. play

Neymar also has endorsement deals with Gillette, Panasonic and Beats by Dre.

(YouTube/Beats)

Source: Forbes



Neymar is even commanding cameos in Hollywood movies as he had a small role in "XXX: Return of Xander Cage."



Neymar has expensive taste and his list of extravagent purchases includes an $8 million yacht that also costs $120,000 per year to maintain.

Neymar has expensive taste and his list of extravagent purchases includes an $8 million yacht that also costs $120,000 per year to maintain. play

Neymar has expensive taste and his list of extravagent purchases includes an $8 million yacht that also costs $120,000 per year to maintain.

(YouTube/Select Promo)

SOURCE: Forbes.com



He also has a vast car collection that includes a Porsche Panamera Turbo with a price tag of $400,000-550,000.

He also has a vast car collection that includes a Porsche Panamera Turbo with a price tag of $400,000-550,000. play

He also has a vast car collection that includes a Porsche Panamera Turbo with a price tag of $400,000-550,000.

(YouTube/Trace Sports)

SOURCE: Forbes.com



Neymar was recently spotted driving an Audi RS-7, which starts at $114,000.

Neymar was recently spotted driving an Audi RS-7, which starts at $114,000. play

Neymar was recently spotted driving an Audi RS-7, which starts at $114,000.

(Manu Fernandez/AP)


Neymar also has a private jet.



It looks posh inside.



Neymar is also a big fan of Gaga Milano watches. He once spent about US$180,000 in one visit to a Gaga Milano boutique in Tokyo. That later turned into an endorsement deal.

Source: Gaga Milano



He appears to have very expensive taste when it comes to earrings.

He appears to have very expensive taste when it comes to earrings. play

He appears to have very expensive taste when it comes to earrings.

(Reuters)


He has an extensive model car collection.

He has an extensive model car collection. play

He has an extensive model car collection.

(YouTube/Canal de remmsbo6)


Neymar's most recognizable expense is with him wherever he goes. Maintaining this hairstyle cannot be cheap.

Neymar's most recognizable expense is with him wherever he goes. Maintaining this hairstyle cannot be cheap. play

Neymar's most recognizable expense is with him wherever he goes. Maintaining this hairstyle cannot be cheap.

(Getty Images)


Although recently, he has gone with what appears to be a more natural look, like when he was spotted at the NBA Finals sitting alongside Lewis Hamilton.

Although recently, he has gone with what appears to be a more natural look, like when he was spotted at the NBA Finals sitting alongside Lewis Hamilton. play

Although recently, he has gone with what appears to be a more natural look, like when he was spotted at the NBA Finals sitting alongside Lewis Hamilton.

(Getty Images)


Neymar has what has been described as an "on-off" relationship with Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine. She was spotted watching Brazil practice during the World Cup.

Neymar has what has been described as an "on-off" relationship with Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine. She was spotted watching Brazil practice during the World Cup. play

Neymar has what has been described as an "on-off" relationship with Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine. She was spotted watching Brazil practice during the World Cup.

(Leo Correa/AP)

Source: UK Daily Star



In June, he declared his "Never ending love" for Bruna. However, they have reportedly split.

Source: The Sun



Neymar has one son, Davi Lucca, from a previous relationship. Neymar reportedly pays $15,000 per month in child support.

Neymar has one son, Davi Lucca, from a previous relationship. Neymar reportedly pays $15,000 per month in child support. play

Neymar has one son, Davi Lucca, from a previous relationship. Neymar reportedly pays $15,000 per month in child support.

(Getty Images)

SOURCE: Forbes.com



It is unclear if Neymar had purchased a house in Barcelona. However, at one point he was staying in this rental property.

It is unclear if Neymar had purchased a house in Barcelona. However, at one point he was staying in this rental property. play

It is unclear if Neymar had purchased a house in Barcelona. However, at one point he was staying in this rental property.

(YouTube/NikeMonir9)


Who knows where Neymar will be living in Paris, but we can guess it will be nice.

Who knows where Neymar will be living in Paris, but we can guess it will be nice. play

Who knows where Neymar will be living in Paris, but we can guess it will be nice.

(Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)


Now check out another athlete who is also a fashion icon.

Now check out another athlete who is also a fashion icon. play

Now check out another athlete who is also a fashion icon.

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

40 photos that show how Tom Brady evolved into an NFL and fashion icon



Top 3

1 Sports These African players are the reason why you must watch the...bullet
2 Sports Neymar's move to PSG will cost the French soccer giant more...bullet
3 Sports America's best hope for a World Chess Champion is returning...bullet

Sports

J.J. Redick.
Sports 'It's very uncertain — there is no control': J.J. Redick explains why NBA free agency is more stressful than people realize
Sports CoD_08 03 17
Sports Tom Brady is going to obliterate the NFL records for quarterbacks in their 40s
null
Sports Here are the new Nike uniforms for the NBA that have been unveiled so far
null
Sports 35 examples of the insane competitiveness that's allowed Tom Brady to dominate into his 40s