Sports :  New York Jets open game with perfectly executed surprise onside kick

The New York Jets don't have much to play for this season, but that didn't stop them from starting off with a bit of trickery on Sunday.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • The New York Jets executed a perfect surprise onside kick to open their game against the Chargers on Sunday.
  • It was the first successful surprise onside kick to start a game since the Eagles did it back in 2012.
  • While the Jets can't make the playoffs this year, they do have the chance to play spoiler to the Chargers.

With a 5-9 record the New York Jets might not have much to play for in the final two games of the season, but that didn't stop them from pulling out a bit of trickery to open Sunday's game against the Chargers.

After winning the coin toss and electing to defer, the Jets went for a surprise onside kick to open the game, and executed the play to perfection. After Marcus Maye recovered the loose ball to earn the Jets possession, the New York crowd was rocking.

According to the CBS broadcast team, it was the first successful onside kick to open a game since the Eagles did it against the Giants in Week 17 of 2012.

You can check out the play for yourself below.

While the Jets weren't able to capitalize on the extra possession due to a few bad penalties, they moved the ball enough to pin the Chargers against their own end zone on the punt.

The Jets don't have a shot at the postseason this year, but they do have the chance to play spoiler to the Chargers, who are fighting through a crowded AFC Wild Card picture hoping to extend their season.

Additionally, it's New York's final home game of the season, and the onside kick certainly served to get the crowd excited.

