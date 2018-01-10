Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  MLB agent fired after reportedly being accused of filming players while they showered

Sports MLB agent fired after reportedly being accused of filming players while they showered

  • Published:

Jason Wood, an MLB agent for CSE Talent, was fired after reportedly filming players in the shower.

mlb park play

mlb park

(Tim Bradbury/Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Jason Wood, an MLB agent, was fired by CSE Talent on Wednesday.
  • According to a report, Wood was accused of filming players in the shower and was confronted by one player who discovered a camera.
  • Wood has reportedly been fired by several players while others plan to do so.


Jason Wood, an MLB agent, was fired by CSE Talent on Wednesday for not upholding the company's "moral and ethical" standards, the agency announced.

According to FanRag Sport's Robert Murray, Wood was accused of filming players who used his shower.

According to Murray, one player found a camera while using the shower at Wood's home before confronting him and firing him.

Wood represented players like Andrew Benintendi of the Boston Red Sox, the Tampa Bay Rays' Jake Odorizzi, the Seattle Mariners' David Phelps, among others. According to Murray, some players have already fired Wood while others plan to do so and hire new representatives.

"It's unfortunate that CSE Talent aligned itself with someone who didn't uphold these same standards and therefore we chose to terminate with cause Wood's employment," the agency said in its statement.

Top 3

1 Sports These are 5 most valuable African players in Europe 2018bullet
2 Sports Arsenal moves to fine Alex Iwobi for breaking club's rules...bullet
3 Sports The man who discovered Lionel Messi says FC Barcelona...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

South Koreans perform on stage during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games torch relay on November 4, 2017 in Busan, South Korea.
Sports North Korea is sending a huge delegation to the Winter Olympics — but getting them there will be tricky
Party Boy More trouble for Alex Iwobi as Ian Wright calls Arsenal "a joke" for picking troubled star
Sports Nigeria to play the Three Lions in a friendly match on June 2 at Wembley
Any deal to bring Aubameyang to the Chinese Super League appears dead
Football Aubameyang deal dead as China champions vow to focus on youth