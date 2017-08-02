Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Michael Jordan responds to LaVar Ball: 'I don't think he could beat me if I was one-legged'

After being challenged by the infamous Ball patriarch, Michael Jordan had some choice words for the provocateur while answering questions at a camp

(Streeter Lecka/Getty)
Those who recall the early days of LaVar Ball's media ascendance know that one of his first headlines came when he boldly claimed that he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one.

Months after this initial charge, MJ has responded.

While speaking to a gathered crowd at one of his basketball camps, Jordan was asked what he would say to LaVar given the chance to speak with him. "I would say if I had to sit down and talk to him right now, if he was here, I'd tell him to shut up, and let the kid play," Jordan said, with the crowd responding with cheers and applause.

MJ wasn't done though, being sure to note that Ball's bold belief that he could take on Jordan was bogus. "You've got to understand the source," Jordan said. "He played, I think ... college maybe? He averaged, what, 2.2 points a game? For real? It doesn’t dignify an answer, but I'll give you one, because you asked a question, I don't think he could beat me if I was one-legged."

You can watch Jordan's statement below.

While Jordan said that Ball's claim didn't dignify a response, the fact that Jordan was able to rattle off the fact that LaVar averaged 2.2 points a game in college is pretty solid evidence that he's being paying attention to the story.

As for Jordan's belief that he could win one-legged, it would certainly make for one great pay-per-view event.

