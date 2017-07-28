Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Mets' Curtis Granderson holds onto teammates' leg and shouts 'Don't go!' after he was traded

Sports Mets' Curtis Granderson holds onto teammates' leg and shouts 'Don't go!' after he was traded

  • Published:

Curtis Granderson was not happy to see Lucas Duda get traded to the Tampa Bay Rays and tried to stop him from leaving.

granderson duda play

granderson duda

(wefollowlucasduda/Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The New York Mets went into a seller mode ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but not everyone was happy about it.

On Thursday, the Mets traded first baseman Lucas Duda to the Tampa Bay Rays for minor-league pitcher Drew Smith.

Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson was not too happy to see Duda go. After the game, a Duda fan account run by Mets players showed Granderson hanging onto Duda's leg as he left the locker room, yelling, "Don't go!"

While a bit sad at its core, Mets players seemed to also enjoy it, laughing as Duda dragged Granderson.

Top 3

1 Sports Undefeated boxer who now fights MMA on Mayweather-McGregor fight:...bullet
2 Sports Floyd Mayweather says he's gonna make a 's--- ton of money'...bullet
3 Sports Michael Essien's wife got her Italian team demoted from the...bullet

Sports

null
Sports Cardale Jones reportedly cried tears of joy after being traded from the Buffalo Bills to Los Angeles Chargers
COTD_7.27_sports
Sports Dallas Cowboys players lead the NFL in games suspended and it is not even close
null
Sports A shark expert explains what would really happen if Michael Phelps raced a live shark
null
Sports The Falcons won't be able to open the roof on their new $1.6 billion stadium in time for their home opener