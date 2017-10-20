Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Marshawn Lynch was ejected for coming off the bench and shoving a ref

Sports Marshawn Lynch was ejected for coming off the bench and shoving a ref

Marshawn Lynch ejected play

Marshawn Lynch ejected

(NFL Network)
Things got ugly between rivals Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on "Thursday Night Football" and in the end, Marshawn Lynch was ejected for shoving an official.

The play came midway through the second quarter with the Raiders facing a third-and-10. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr attempted a draw up the middle and after he was stopped a Chiefs player hit him late.

At that point, several Raiders players took exception to the hit, including Lynch, who ran in off the bench to enter the melee.

It's not clear if the officials knew Lynch came in off the bench, but he could clearly be seen running in from the sideline during the altercation.

The replay also clearly showed why Lynch was ejected. With one official trying to break up the mess, Lynch grabbed him by the shirt and shoved the official back.

As soon as Tony Romo saw the replay, he knew Lynch was likely to be ejected and he was, saying, "He's going to get tossed I bet."

Now Lynch has to worry about a possible suspension from the NFL during his comeback season.

