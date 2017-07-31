Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports : Los Angeles will reportedly host the 2028 Olympics

  • Published:

Los Angeles officials have reportedly come to an agreement with the IOC to host the Olympics in 2028, opening the door for Paris to host the games in 2024.

Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics play

Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Los Angeles officials and IOC leaders have to come to an agreement that will "pave the way" for LA to host the 2028 Olympics, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times' David Wharton.

In turn, Paris is likely to host the 2024 Olympics.

It will be the third time Southern California has hosted the games, with the first two coming in 1932 and 1984.

According to Wharton, terms of the deal are unknown, so it's unclear what concessions L.A. made to Paris. According to Wharton, Paris officials were more insistent on hosting the games in 2024, whereas Los Angeles was more flexible.

Both cities bid for the games, and in a slightly unusual move, the IOC heard bids from both cities and decided to award the games to the cities in back-to-back event years.

The U.S. hasn't hosted the Olympics since Salt Lake City 2002.

