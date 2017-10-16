Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  LeBron James says he doesn't turn on data roaming or pay for apps or music services because he's 'the cheapest guy in the NBA'

Sports LeBron James says he doesn't turn on data roaming or pay for apps or music services because he's 'the cheapest guy in the NBA'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

LeBron James has done well for himself both on and off the court, but that doesn't mean he's willing to spend his money on just anything.

null play

null

(Rachel Nichols/Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

LeBron James has made an estimated $200 million in the NBA, with even higher earnings off the floor, but that doesn't mean he spends his money frivolously.

In an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, alongside newly acquired Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade, James revealed that there are certain things he refuses to spend his money on.

Nichols said that Wade recently called James "the cheapest guy in the NBA," to which James said, "That is so, so, so, so falsely true."

Wade said James won't use his phone if he's not on wifi, which James also said was true.

"No, I'm not doing that," James said. "I'm not turning on data roaming, I'm not buying no apps, I still got Pandora with commercials."

James laughed saying he'll be listening to music on Pandora when a commercial will come on advertising the chance for fans to meet him at a Cavs game.

Nichols said, "You know you're rich, right?" James simply responded, "I'm not paying for it."

Watch the entire clip below:

Top 3

1 Sports Clemson's new $55 million football complex shows how swanky...bullet
2 Sports Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone on a hard hit and could miss...bullet
3 Sports 5 leading soccer-playing countries that won’t be at Russia...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

How People Watch Live Sports
Sports THE DIGITAL DISRUPTION OF LIVE SPORTS: A deep dive into the fall of TV’s most lucrative programming (FB, TWTR, AMZN, DIS)
Al Michaels (right) and partner Chris Collinsworth.
Sports Al Michaels tried to make a joke on 'Sunday Night Football' comparing the New York Giants to Harvey Weinstein
null
Sports Jets lose to Patriots after a controversial replay review changed a touchdown into a turnover
Justin Turner
Sports Justin Turner hits humongous walk-off home run to give Dodgers a 2-0 lead over the Cubs