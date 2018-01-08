Sports :  LaVar Ball's Big Baller Brand given an F by the Better Business Bureau after being blasted with negative reviews and complaints of unfilled orders

news

Big Baller Brand received an F rating from the Better Business Bureau — the worst possible rating a company can get.

The poor rating stems from a series of negative reviews and unresolved complaints from Big Baller Brand customers, including many who say that their credit cards have been charged without any word on the whereabouts of their purchase.

In response, LaVar Ball insulted the Better Business Bureau, saying "Who cares about them? Tell them that Yelp! has replaced the Better Business Bureau."



LaVar Ball's Big Baller Brand has received an F rating from the Better Business Bureau after a series of unresolved complaints about the company and their services.

According to the report from the Better Business Bureau, Big Baller Brand has had 32 complaints with many of them unresolved. Ball's BBB has also received a number of poor reviews and ratings from its customers, showing that the company seems to have a recurring issue with delivering items on time and handling exchange requests.

"I purchased 2 items and was told there would be a 1-2 week delay," wrote one BBB customer. "I have been waiting 6 weeks now, and when I asked why it was taking so long, I was called a 'small baller.' At this point I believe they have decided to steal my money."

"I feel like they scammed me," read another complaint about the company from a customer who claims their credit card had been charged, but had not received his BBB shipment since making an order in July.

Ball downplayed the poor reviews and rating in a text to ESPN, saying "Better Business Bureau is as outdated as the Yellow Pages. Who cares about them? Tell them that Yelp! has replaced the Better Business Bureau. We honestly thought the Better Business Bureau was out of business. The new BBB stands for the Big Baller Brand."

Ball also dismissed complaints of slow service, saying "Holidays always slows shipping, but we stay on top of customer service. It's probably Nike and Adidas complaining about not getting their Big Baller Brand merchandise."

Big Baller Brand has been extremely visible since LaVar Ball and the Ball family became national figures in the sports media landscape, with LaVar almost never pictured without the compnay's "BBB" logo branded across his chest.

While there are plenty of complaints for Ball to get to, chances are those waiting on their orders will have to wait a little longer, as LaVar is currently in Lithuania with his two younger sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, helping them prepare for their Lithuanian professional basketball debuts in the "Big Baller Brand Challenge Games."

Hopefully for him, the games get better reviews than their namesake.