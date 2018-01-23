Sports :  LaVar Ball served as an assistant coach for his sons' Lithuanian club team in the Big Baller Brand Challenge Games

news

LaVar Ball was back to coaching his sons on Tuesday, serving as an assistant coach for Vytautas Prienai in their game against BC Dzukija.

He encouraged the team to play with a fast-paced offense, resulting in a high scoring affair with little defense from either team.

The role of assistant coach also led to LaVar being seen without a BBB shirt on for the first time since he'd landed in Lithuania.



LaVar Ball worked his way even further into the Lithuanian basketball scene, serving as a coach for his sons' team Vytautas Prienai in their game Tuesday.

"He will be an assistant coach on game protocol but will drive the team through the game and make many of the decisions," a team spokesman told ESPN ahead of the game. "The style the team is going to play is going to be LaVar's choice."

The result was a run-and-gun affair that saw both Vytautas Prienai and their opponents BC Dzukija clear 67 points before halftime, which commentators went on to note was absurdly high compared to LKL games.

The exhibition — a part of the "Big Baller Brand Challenge Games" — put LaVar Ball courtside alongside the Vytautas Prienai coaches, and had him out of his infamous BBB gear for the first time since his viral star has risen.

Broadcasters during the game claimed that LaVar Ball hadn't brought a suit with him to Lithuania, and bought his suit that day just for the occasion.

Of the decision, head coach Virginijus Seskus seemed amiable, if not a bit dismissive.

"LaVar wants the team to play fast," he said, according to ESPN. "He also has an idea for a new way for the team to play defense, so we're going to try it out tonight. Today we'll be like two equal coaches, but this will only be for the friendly match. We'll see how it goes today."

"Why not let him do it? It's only a friendly match. It will end, and everyone will forget about it."

While Vytautas Prienai is undefeated thus far in the Big Baller Brand Challenge Games, the team is struggling in their actual professional league, currently placing last in the LKL.

Maybe LaVar is just the coaching spark they need to get their team back into playing shape.