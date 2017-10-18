Sports :  Kobe Bryant offers inspiring message to Gordon Hayward after his devastating injury

The start of the 2017-18 NBA season on Tuesday night was marred by Gordon Hayward's gut-wrenching injury just minutes into his debut with the Boston Celtics.

After suffering a severe ankle break that caused the Cavaliers bench to react in horror, athletes across the league reached out to Hayward over social media offering him prayers and words of encouragement.

On Wednesday, Kobe Bryant added his name to the growing list of athletes sending Hayward their well-wishes, posting a photo of the Celtics forward to his Instagram account along with an inspiring message for him in his recovery.

Kobe's message to Hayward came from the type of veteran knowledge that few players in the league possess. You can read the full caption below.

Be sad. Be mad. Be frustrated. Scream. Cry. Sulk. When you wake up you will think it was just a nightmare only to realize it’s all too real. You will be angry and wish for the day back, the game back THAT play back. But reality gives nothing back and nor should you. Time to move on and focus on doing everything in your power to prepare for surgery, ask all the questions to be sure you understand fully the procedure so that you may visualize it in your subconscious while being operated on and better the chance of it’s success. Then focus on the recovery process day by day by day. It’s a long journey but if you focus on the mini milestones along the way you will find beauty in the struggle of doing simple things that prior to this injury were taken for granted. This will also mean that when you return you will have a new perspective. You will be so appreciative of being able to stand, walk, run that you will train harder than you ever have. You see the belief within you grow with each mini milestone and you will come back a better player for it. Best of luck to you on this journey my brother #mambamentality always.