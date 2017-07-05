Sports :  Kevin Durant had a funny reaction to the Warriors signing veteran guard Nick Young

After an incredible 67-win season that ended with an NBA title, the Golden State Warriors have used this offseason to maintain their established core — but a new veteran acquisition for the backcourt never hurt anybody.

On Wednesday, the free-agent guard Nick Young reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with Golden State, and Kevin Durant was quick to weigh in.

You might remember Young is the star of one of the most hilarious NBA GIFs out there. Durant saw a golden opportunity to take a playful shot at his new teammate, and he took it.

That's a still from the iconic video of Young's premature celebration of a missed three-pointer, which happened during a 2014 game against the Knicks.

Check out the entire GIF:

It's a funny way to welcome your team's newest weapon, but as one of the NBA's most colorful personalities, Young shouldn't mind. The 32-year-old has topped 17 points per game in two of his 10 seasons, but he's gained more fame for his swagger and antics than for his skill on the court.

That said, Young is coming off of a great comeback season. After struggling throughout 2015-16, he started 60 games and averaged 13.2 points per game last year, providing a crucial veteran presence for a young Los Angeles Lakers squad.

Durant, meanwhile, is the reason that Golden State was able to sign Young. The superstar took nearly $7 million less than his $31.8 million yearly max in his new contract, allowing the Warriors to qualify for the mid-level exception. They promptly used it on Young, an efficient player who gives them another weapon from behind the arc.