Sports :  Justin Turner hits humongous walk-off home run to give Dodgers a 2-0 lead over the Cubs

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
On the 29th anniversary of Kirk Gibson's historic walk-off home run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, Justin Turner became the second Los Angeles Dodgers player ever to hit a walk-off home run in the postseason.

Turner continued his torrid pace in the playoffs with a 3-run, game-winning home run on Sunday night to give the Dodgers a big 2-0 lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NLCS.

Brian Duensing started the ninth inning on the mound for the Cubs after also pitching the eight inning. He walked Yasiel Puig and then got the next two batters on a sac bunt and a strikeout. Joe Maddon then turned to John Lackey, who immediately walked Chris Taylor with first base open, bringing Turner to the plate.

That was a problem. Turner was 8-20 in the 2017 postseason before the ninth inning, with a home run and 7 runs driven in in the Dodgers' five playoff game. Then, on the second pitch from Lackey, Turner took the fastball to centerfield. Game over.

