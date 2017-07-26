Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Julio Jones lost a $100,000 diamond earring while jet skiing — so he hired a dive team to retrieve it

  Published:

He may not have a Super Bowl ring, but the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver is a man who enjoys his jewelry.

(Ronald Martinez/Getty)
He may not have a Super Bowl ring, but Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is a man who enjoys his jewelry. Case in point: the four-time Pro Bowler lost a diamond earring while jet skiing on Georgia's Lake Lanier, so he hired a dive team to retrieve it.

The earring was worth over $100,000, Jones told Atlanta news station WXIA-TV on Tuesday. The Alabama native camped out on his jet ski while divers Richard Pickering and Bobby Griffin scoured the lake's murky bottom for any sign of the lost item.

Check out WXIA's video of the surreal scene.

Pickering and Griffin seem to have gotten more than they bargained for when they signed up for the job. Lake Lanier is over 65 feet deep, and the bottom is covered with trees and debris from the reservoir's creation in 1956. The divers used flashlights to look for the gleam of an earring, but to no avail.

Jones, who led the NFL in receiving yards per game last season, didn't seem too broken up about his lost diamond, telling WXIA that "As long as I'm good, it's materialistic stuff." Nevertheless, he apparently wanted to leave no stone unturned -- or, in this case, no lake bottom uncombed.

Falcons training camp started on Wednesday. Jones is currently limited due to a March foot surgery, but he is expected to be ready for game action by Week 1 of the regular season.

