Sports :  Jordan Spieth sank back-to-back long putts that show why he is the Stephen Curry of the golf world

Jordan Spieth and Stephen Curry have more in common than just their love of golf and their positions as the faces of their sport for Under Armour. They also both like to sink shots from long range.

While Spieth doesn't hit the long drives like other top golfers, he more than makes up for it by consistently being one of the best golfers on the PGA Tour at making long putts.

The opening round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational was a good reminder of that as Spieth sank back-to-back putts of more than 50 feet.

The first came on the Par 3 fifth hole, Spieth's 14th hole of the day. From 50 feet away, Spieth sank the long putt with 1-2 feet of break.

It is worth noting the commentary at the end of that previous clip, where the announcer quips that Spieth "is good for at least two a round."

It turns out there were no more prescient words.

On the very next hole, Spieth had a 52-footer on the Par 4 sixth hole. This one had a bigger degree of difficulty with four feet of break.

The look on Spieth's face after the ball drops says it all.

The second putt moved Spieth to 3-under, two shots off the lead.