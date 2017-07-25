Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Jordan Spieth celebrated his British Open win at a Texas airport with friends and family

  • Published:
Jordan Spieth just won the third major title of his career, and he wanted to celebrate his victory with family and friends.

The problem? The British Open was held in Southport, England, and many of those closest to the 23-year-old golf superstar, a lifelong Texan, were unable to make the trip.

Instead, Spieth's parents, girlfriend, siblings, and others were on hand to welcome him back to the states. Spieth's flight didn't arrive at Dallas' Love Field airport until about 5 a.m. local time, but that didn't stop them from having some celebratory drinks and posing with the Claret Jug.

Spieth's mother, Christine, and brother, Steven, captured some photos of the joyous homecoming, which they posted to Instagram.

Spieth, 23, is set to play in next month's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where he'll aim to complete the career Grand Slam. Expect an even bigger celebration if he pulls it off.

