Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Jordan Spieth and longtime girlfriend Annie Verret appear to be engaged

Sports Jordan Spieth and longtime girlfriend Annie Verret appear to be engaged

  • Published:

Sweethearts since high school, it appears that Jordan Spieth and his girlfriend Annie Verret have made plans to tie the knot.

null play

null

(Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Photos on social media appear to show Jordan Spieth and his longtime girlfriend Annie Verret are now engaged.
  • Spieth and Verret have been together since high school, and Verret has been by the young golfer's side for some of the biggest wins of his career.
  • While the couple has not made an official announcement yet, Verret's new ring and the smiles on the couple's faces make it pretty clear that they're tying the knot.


It appears that Jordan Spieth and his longtime girlfriend Annie Verret are tying the knot.

Photos emerged on social media on Sunday with the couple wearing big smiles and Verret showing off an impressive diamond on her left hand.

While no official announcement has been made yet, it sure looks like the couple is engaged. Fellow golf pro Colt Knost offered his congratulations to the two, while also empathizing with the young women out there who never got their chance to steal Spieth's heart.

Spieth and Verret began dating during their senior year of high school. An events coordinator by trade, Verret has been by Spieth's side for some of the biggest wins of his young career. Now it looks like they'll have many more ahead of them.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Top 3

1 Sports Jordan Spieth and longtime girlfriend Annie Verret appear to be...bullet
2 Sports The Patriots bolstered their roster with yet another veteran...bullet
3 Sports DeAndre Hopkins' incredible juggling, one-handed touchdown is...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

2017 12 26_23 09 07
Sports Suns beat Grizzlies with perfectly executed inbounds alley-oop at the buzzer
Arsenal's Jack Wilshere (C) fights for the ball with Liverpool's James Milner during their English Premier League match, at the Emirates Stadium in London, on December 22, 2017
Football Arsenal face test from resurgent Crystal Palace
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp (L) hugs Philippe Coutinho (R) after the final whistle during their match against Swansea City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 26, 2017
Football Klopp refuses to be star struck at Liverpool
Harry Kane beat Alan Shearer’s 36 goal record for the most Premier League goals scored in a calendar year, after scoring during Tottenham’s game against Southampton on December 26, 2017
Football More than Messi -- record-breaker Kane eyes getting better