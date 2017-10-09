Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  JJ Watt suffered a scary knee injury during 'Sunday Night Football'

On the same day that Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a devastating leg injury, Houston Texans' all-world defensive end J.J. Watt also appeared to go down with a serious leg injury.

Watt collapsed on what looked like a garden-variety pass rush against the Kansas City Chiefs during "Sunday Night Football."

Watt's knee appeared to buckle when he planted his left leg.

Here is the replay.

Watt had to be helped off the field. ESPN later reported that he was being examined for an injury to his ACL and MCL ligaments.

If that is not enough, here is the reaction from a Texans fan that sums up the current state of the franchise and their fan base.

