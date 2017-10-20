Sports :  Jameis Winston appeared to intentionally throw a practice pass at reporters to dispel doubts about his injured shoulder

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

After Jameis Winston injured his shoulder during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, his status has been a big mystery. But Winston seemed to settle that question with one cheeky throw during practice on Friday.

Winston was not throwing in practice earlier in the week and made just a single throw during the open portion of practice on Thursday. This led to speculation that he would not play in the Bucs' upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills.

Fast forward to Friday's practice. With the reporters all taking video of Winston as he prepared to throw, he seemed to quickly dispel any rumblings about his shoulder when he intentionally whizzed a pass at the gathered media, appearing to hit a tripod with the ball (via Twitter user @TampaBayTre).

Of course, this led to a lot of social media jokes about Winston's accuracy, the one consistent flaw in his game, but at least his shoulder appears to be fine.

