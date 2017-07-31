Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  It sounds like Neymar's much-anticipated, $260 million move to PSG will become official on Wednesday

Sports It sounds like Neymar's much-anticipated, $260 million move to PSG will become official on Wednesday

  • Published:

PSG is about to make Neymar the highest-paid footballer in the world.

PSG is about to make Neymar the highest-paid footballer in the world. play

PSG is about to make Neymar the highest-paid footballer in the world.

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It is sounding more and more like French soccer giant Paris Saint-Germain is about to make Neymar the highest-paid footballer in the world.

According to multiple reports, the deal, which would include a whopping €222 million (US$260 million) transfer fee for Spanish side Barcelona, will be announced on Wednesday.

Mohamed Bouhafsi of BFMTV reports that PSG and Neymar's representatives are hoping to have his new contract finalized in the next "24-48 hours." Bouhafsi also reports that sources have said that PSG is expected to announce the transfer and present Neymar on Wednesday following a physical on Tuesday.

Paris United is also reporting that the deal will be announced on Wednesday, barring any last-minute changes.

Neymar's new deal will reportedly be for five years and will also come with a huge raise.

According to L'Equipe, Neymar will have an annual salary of €40 million (US$47 million). Carlos Tevez is currently the highest-paid footballer, reportedly making €36 million (US$42 million) for the Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua.

Top 3

1 Sports This Ghanaian footballer was transferred for 10 litres of olive...bullet
2 Sports One of the best NASCAR drivers on the circuit just got dropped...bullet
3 Sports A shark expert explains what would really happen if Michael...bullet

Sports

COTD_7.27_sports
Sports Dallas Cowboys players lead the NFL in games suspended and it is not even close
Mo's Bows' 15-year-old CEO Moziah Bridges, pictured, is "a cool guy who makes cool ties."
Strategy The 15-year-old CEO mentored by Daymond John inked a 7-figure deal to make bow ties for the NBA
Danilo Gallinari
Sports Clippers forward broke his hand punching an opposing player 1 month after signing a $65 million contract
null
Sports US Women's National Team scored 3 goals in final 10 minutes against Brazil for huge comeback in Tournament of Nations