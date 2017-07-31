Home > Business Insider > Sports >

It sounds as if Neymar's much-anticipated $260 million move to PSG will become official on Wednesday

Sports It sounds as if Neymar's much-anticipated $260 million move to PSG will become official on Wednesday

  Published:

PSG is about to make Neymar the highest-paid footballer in the world.

PSG is about to make Neymar the highest-paid footballer in the world. play

PSG is about to make Neymar the highest-paid footballer in the world.

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
It is sounding more and more like French soccer giant Paris Saint-Germain is about to make Neymar the highest-paid footballer in the world.

According to reports, the deal, which would include a whopping 222 million euros ($260 million) transfer fee for Spanish side Barcelona, will be announced on Wednesday.

Mohamed Bouhafsi of BFMTV reports that PSG and Neymar representatives are hoping to have his new contract done in the next "24-48 hours." Bouhafsi also reports that sources have said that PSG was expected to announce the transfer and present Neymar on Wednesday after a physical on Tuesday.

Paris United is also reporting that the deal will be announced on Wednesday, barring any last-minute changes.

Neymar's new deal will reportedly be for five years and will also come with a huge raise.

According to L'Equipe, Neymar will have an annual salary of 40 million euros ($47 million). Carlos Tevez is the highest-paid footballer, reportedly making 36 million euros ($42 million) for the Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua.

