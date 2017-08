Cleveland Indians center fielder Austin Jackson on Tuesday night made what will most likely go down as the catch of the year.

On a long fly ball to center field at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox, Jackson leaped in the always tricky bullpen area, robbed Hanley Ramirez of a home run, and then fell into the bullpen while holding on to the ball.

Here is the catch:

He timed it perfectly.

Here is the replay: