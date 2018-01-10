Sports :  How these two Ghana footballers ended up on the streets of India awaiting jail terms

news

Two Ghanaian footballers have ended up stranded in the Indian city of Kolkata after they were duped by an agent who made away with the players' $500 cash.

The players; Richard Teyi Akumiha and Teti Philip Aadza moved to India hoping to realise their dream of playing for one of the famous clubs of Kolkata but destiny had something else in store for them.

Apparently, Teti Philip Aadza has even played for the U-20 Ghana national team, however he is still running around trying to secure a football contract wherever possible.

Every year, scores of African players fly to the City of Joy in search of a Kolkata club. When luck shines on a player he gets picked while the unlucky ones return to their respective countries.

With the help of an agent from Ghana Richard and Philip first got in touch with an Indian agent named Subrata. The Indian then took $500 from the players assuring them trial opportunities at different clubs of Kolkata. However, on reaching Kolkata in November, last year, Akumiha and Aadza found that they had been duped.

The pair tried practice session of an I-League club, Minerva Punjab at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan with the hope of impressing the scouts but they were not entertained.

Stuck in such situation, the footballers have started asking for money from Ghana.

The two stranded boys now face a dire consequence of looming jail charges as their visa expires in a matter of days.

Under India's Foreigners Act of 1946, people who stay in India illegally can face criminal prosecution. Those prosecuted under this law can not only face a fine and deportation, but they could be forced to spend up to five years in jail before being deported.