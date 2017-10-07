Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Hilarious new Nissan 'Heisman House' commercial trolls Tim Tebow and his baseball career

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Nissan is in their seventh year as a sponsor of the Heisman Trophy and the latest commercial from the partnership is one of their best yet.

Tim Tebow Nissan commercial play

Tim Tebow Nissan commercial

(Tony Dejak/AP)
The ad campaign revolves around the "Heisman House," a fictional house that shows what it might be like if former Heisman winners all lived under the same roof.

In the latest installment, several former Heisman winners, including Tim Tebow, are going to a Halloween party. Tebow is dressed as a Jedi and is under the impression the entire group is going as "Star Wars" characters, but when the rest of the group comes out, he soon realizes the joke is on him.

The rest of the group is dressed as different stages of Tebow's athletic career, except for Derrick Henry, who is not Tebow. He is a baseball player.

