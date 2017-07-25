Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  'He's gonna get killed' — Mike Tyson weighs in on McGregor's chances against Mayweather

'He's gonna get killed' — Mike Tyson weighs in on McGregor's chances against Mayweather

(AP Photo/Nick Ut)
As the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor draws nearer, more and more experts are making their predictions for how the bout will go.

The vast majority of the boxing world believes Mayweather will handle McGregor with relative ease, giving the mixed martial artist little chance of beating one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time in the ring.

But there are others who believe McGregor has a chance to land a knockout blow in the first four rounds as he promised during the pair's promotional tour, due to McGregor's striking ability, Mayweather's problems with south paws, and the new angles the Irishman will be using.

Count Iron Mike Tyson in the former group. In a recent appearance on ESPN's "Pardon My Take," Tyson expressed plainly what he believes will happen in the upcoming bout. "He's gonna get killed," Tyson said. "[McGregor] put his dumb a-- in a position where he's gonna get knocked out. Cause this guy's been doing this all his life. Since he was a little baby."

McGregor's disadvantages were obvious to the former heavyweight champion. "[McGregor] can't kick and grab and stuff," Tyson said. "He's not going to stand much of a chance."

Tyson also expressed disappointment in the fact that the fight will be taking place on in the ring, rather than in the Octagon. "I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that's what it's all about: Can the boxer beat the MMA guy?"

For now, the fight in the ring will have to suffice for Tyson. Mayweather and McGregor will face off in Las Vegas on August 26th.

