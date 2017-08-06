Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Here's what MLB's biggest stars looked like at the start of their careers

It can be fun to look back and see how much our favorite players have changed over the years.

(Victor Baldizon/Getty)
More and more, baseball is becoming a young man's game.

So far this season, every one of MLB's top 10 position players in Wins Above Replacement (an all-purpose stat designed to approximate a player's value) is under the age of 30. With pitchers, the number drops to four out of 10, but all told, it's still a remarkable share for baseball's youth movement.

And yet, some of our favorite players are the ones that manage to hang around for years, delighting baseball fans each and every summer. Impact veterans are only going to get less common as time goes on, so it can be fun to look back at what some of today's established stars looked like when they came up.

Check out how some of the top players in MLB look today versus how they looked when they first got the call.

At 29, Clayton Kershaw is a three-time Cy Young Award winner with a career ERA of 2.34.

At 29, Clayton Kershaw is a three-time Cy Young Award winner with a career ERA of 2.34.

(Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty)


He's more than fulfilled the considerable promise he showed as a 20-year-old rookie in 2008.

He's more than fulfilled the considerable promise he showed as a 20-year-old rookie in 2008.

(Vilip Dishwanat/Getty)


Bryce Harper, 24, is one of the most feared sluggers in baseball.

Bryce Harper, 24, is one of the most feared sluggers in baseball.

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty)


Dubbed "Baseball's Chosen One" as a high schooler, Harper was voted the 2012 National League Rookie of the Year at just 19.

Dubbed "Baseball's Chosen One" as a high schooler, Harper was voted the 2012 National League Rookie of the Year at just 19.

(Harry How/Getty)


Adrian Beltre, 38, is regarded as one of the best third basemen in history.

Adrian Beltre, 38, is regarded as one of the best third basemen in history.

(Ron Jenkins/Getty)


It's been a wild ride since he debuted with the Dodgers as a 19 year old in 1998.

It's been a wild ride since he debuted with the Dodgers as a 19 year old in 1998.

(Stephen Dunn/Getty)


At 33, Max Scherzer is enjoying a season for the ages, leading the league in several major statistical categories.

At 33, Max Scherzer is enjoying a season for the ages, leading the league in several major statistical categories.

(Jennifer Stewart/Getty)


He wasn't nearly as dominant in 2008, when he debuted with the Diamondbacks at age 23.

He wasn't nearly as dominant in 2008, when he debuted with the Diamondbacks at age 23.

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty)


With over 450 career home runs at age 34, Miguel Cabrera is one of the greatest hitters to ever play the game.

With over 450 career home runs at age 34, Miguel Cabrera is one of the greatest hitters to ever play the game.

(Jon Durr/Getty)


He got his start as a 20 year old with the then-Florida Marlins, winning the World Series in his first season.

He got his start as a 20 year old with the then-Florida Marlins, winning the World Series in his first season.

(Elsa/Getty)


2014 Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber, 31, might be the most consistent ace in the American League.

2014 Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber, 31, might be the most consistent ace in the American League.

(Ron Schwane/Getty)


He's made huge strides since getting his first taste of Major League action at age 25 in 2011.

He's made huge strides since getting his first taste of Major League action at age 25 in 2011.

(Jason Miller/Getty)


Jake Arrieta, 31, is one of the most beloved players on the resurgent Chicago Cubs.

Jake Arrieta, 31, is one of the most beloved players on the resurgent Chicago Cubs.

(Jon Durr/Getty)


He was just 24 and clean-shaven when he debuted with the Orioles back in 2010.

He was just 24 and clean-shaven when he debuted with the Orioles back in 2010.

(Ronald Martinez/Getty)


Carlos Beltran, 40, has been one of baseball's most durable sluggers of the last two decades, smacking at least 20 home runs for four different teams.

Carlos Beltran, 40, has been one of baseball's most durable sluggers of the last two decades, smacking at least 20 home runs for four different teams.

(Bob Levey/Getty)


He reached the majors at just 21 years old, all the way back in 1998.

He reached the majors at just 21 years old, all the way back in 1998.

(Rick Stewart/Getty)


At 27, Giancarlo Stanton has already hit more than 200 home runs in his career.

At 27, Giancarlo Stanton has already hit more than 200 home runs in his career.

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty)


He was already one of the game's most powerful players in 2010, the year he debuted at age 20.

He was already one of the game's most powerful players in 2010, the year he debuted at age 20.

(Christian Petersen/Getty)


Dallas Keuchel, 29, is known for his burly beard as much as he's known for his wicked slider.

Dallas Keuchel, 29, is known for his burly beard as much as he's known for his wicked slider.

(Thearon W. Henderson)


He looked a bit different when he was called up as a 24-year-old rookie in 2012.

He looked a bit different when he was called up as a 24-year-old rookie in 2012.

(Bob Levey/Getty)


After spending most of his college career as a pitcher, Charlie Blackmon, 31, has blossomed into one of the top outfielders in the National League.

After spending most of his college career as a pitcher, Charlie Blackmon, 31, has blossomed into one of the top outfielders in the National League.

(Matthew Stockman/Getty)


He was still a few years away from developing his trademark look when he came up at age 24 in 2011.

He was still a few years away from developing his trademark look when he came up at age 24 in 2011.

(Scott Cunningham/Getty)


Chris Sale, 28, is one of the top strikeout pitchers in Major League history, boasting a 5.07 K/BB rate for his career.

Chris Sale, 28, is one of the top strikeout pitchers in Major League history, boasting a 5.07 K/BB rate for his career.

(Maddie Meyer/Getty)


He made his debut at 21, spending the 2010 and 2011 seasons as a flame-throwing setup man.

He made his debut at 21, spending the 2010 and 2011 seasons as a flame-throwing setup man.

(Mark Duncan/AP)


Daniel Murphy, 32, has hit at least 35 doubles in every season since 2012.

Daniel Murphy, 32, has hit at least 35 doubles in every season since 2012.

(Jason O. Watson/Getty)


He didn't have much of a power stroke back in 2008, when he debuted as a New York Met at age 23.

He didn't have much of a power stroke back in 2008, when he debuted as a New York Met at age 23.

(Jim McIsaac/Getty)


At 33, Zack Greinke appears to be putting together a Cooperstown-quality career.

At 33, Zack Greinke appears to be putting together a Cooperstown-quality career.

(Norm Hall/Getty)


He showed plenty of potential as a 20-year-old rookie in 2004, though it would take years to fully realize it.

He showed plenty of potential as a 20-year-old rookie in 2004, though it would take years to fully realize it.

(Jed Jacobsohn/Getty)


Justin Verlander, 34, is a former MVP Award winner and a Detroit icon.

Justin Verlander, 34, is a former MVP Award winner and a Detroit icon.

(Jamie Squire/Getty)


He made his debut at just 22 years old and helped the Tigers reach the 2006 World Series the following season.

He made his debut at just 22 years old and helped the Tigers reach the 2006 World Series the following season.

(Tom Pidgeon/Getty)


Robinson Cano, 34, left behind the bright lights of New York City and is thriving as a Seattle Mariner.

Robinson Cano, 34, left behind the bright lights of New York City and is thriving as a Seattle Mariner.

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty)


He debuted with the Yankees in 2005, when he was just 22 years old.

He debuted with the Yankees in 2005, when he was just 22 years old.

(Al Bello/Getty)


At 32, Andrew Miller is one of the most dominant relievers in all of baseball.

At 32, Andrew Miller is one of the most dominant relievers in all of baseball.

(Jason Miller/Getty)


He came up as a 21-year-old starter for the Detroit Tigers in 2006, but consistently poor results forced a permanent move to the bullpen.

He came up as a 21-year-old starter for the Detroit Tigers in 2006, but consistently poor results forced a permanent move to the bullpen.

(George Widman/AP)


After a down year in 2016, Andrew McCutchen, 30, is in the midst of a terrific comeback season.

After a down year in 2016, Andrew McCutchen, 30, is in the midst of a terrific comeback season.

(Joe Sargent/Getty)


He's changed up his look in recent years, ditching the dreadlocks he sported as a 22-year-old rookie back in 2009.

He's changed up his look in recent years, ditching the dreadlocks he sported as a 22-year-old rookie back in 2009.

(Doug Pensinger/Getty)


Kenley Jansen, 29, was named to his second consecutive All-Star team this year.

Kenley Jansen, 29, was named to his second consecutive All-Star team this year.

(Mark Brown/Getty)


He's always made the most of his cannon for an arm, posting an ERA of 0.67 as a 22-year-old rookie in 2010.

He's always made the most of his cannon for an arm, posting an ERA of 0.67 as a 22-year-old rookie in 2010.

(Stephen Dunn/Getty)


Jose Bautista, 36, spent the better part of this decade as one of the most imposing power hitters in the game.

Jose Bautista, 36, spent the better part of this decade as one of the most imposing power hitters in the game.

(Ronald Martinez/Getty)


He played for four different teams as a 24-year-old rookie in 2004, posting a slugging percentage of .239.

He played for four different teams as a 24-year-old rookie in 2004, posting a slugging percentage of .239.

(Dave Kaup/Getty)


Dustin Pedroia, 33, is the longest-tenured player on the Boston Red Sox, leading them to two World Series titles in his career.

Dustin Pedroia, 33, is the longest-tenured player on the Boston Red Sox, leading them to two World Series titles in his career.

(Maddie Meyer/Getty)


It's hard to believe it's been over a decade since he made his debut as a 22 year old in 2006.

It's hard to believe it's been over a decade since he made his debut as a 22 year old in 2006.

(Elsa/Getty)


At 27, Madison Bumgarner is a postseason hero with three World Series rings to show for it.

At 27, Madison Bumgarner is a postseason hero with three World Series rings to show for it.

(Denis Poroy/Getty)


He didn't have nearly as much hardware as a 19-year-old rookie back in 2009.

He didn't have nearly as much hardware as a 19-year-old rookie back in 2009.

(Greg Fiume/Getty)


Bartolo Colon is baseball's ageless wonder. At 44 years old, he's started 16 games this year.

Bartolo Colon is baseball's ageless wonder. At 44 years old, he's started 16 games this year.

(Hannah Foslien/Getty)


He looked a lot different when he made his debut as a 24 year old in 1997.

He looked a lot different when he made his debut as a 24 year old in 1997.

(Andy Lyons/Getty)


