Sports Here's our first look at Al Pacino as Penn State coach Joe Paterno for upcoming movie

  Published:
(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Al Pacino is currently working on his latest film, a biopic for HBO on the late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno.

Pacino plays Paterno in the film to be directed by Barry Levinson and now we have our first look at Pacino as the controversial Paterno.

Here is a close-up from Variety magazine:

According to HBO, the film will center around the aftermath of the sex-abuse scandal involving former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky. Paterno was fired shortly after Sandusky's arrest in 2011 and died two months later.

