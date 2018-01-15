Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Here's how newspapers in Minnesota and Louisiana reacted to the Vikings miracle win

Newspapers across the country used their sports pages to express the ecstasy of victory and the tragedy of defeat.

null play

null

(Pioneer Press / Newseum)
On Sunday night the Minnesota Vikings pulled off a miraculous comeback over the New Orleans Saints in the final seconds that will not soon be forgotten.

The victory came on the last play of the game, with Vikings quarterback Case Keenum connecting with Stefon Diggs, who was able to scamper into the end zone thanks to a bit of blown coverage on the part of the Saints defense. It was the first walk-off touchdown in regulation in NFL postseason history.

In Minnesota and Louisiana, newspapers worked fast to make sure that local fans could read about the astounding finish, resulting in plenty of front pages that will be likely be framed in Minneapolis and quickly disposed of in greater New Orleans.

Take a look below at how various papers memorialized the night.

Pioneer Press

(Pioneer Press / Newseum)

St. Cloud Times

(St. Cloud Times / Newseum)

Star Tribune

(Star Tribune / Newseum)

Winona Daily News

(Winona Daily News / Newseum)

Duluth News Tribune

(Duluth News Tribune / Newseum)

Times Picayune

(Times Picayune / Newseum)

New Orleans Advocate

(New Orleans Advocate / Newseum)

