Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Here are the new Nike uniforms for the NBA that have been unveiled so far

Sports Here are the new Nike uniforms for the NBA that have been unveiled so far

  • Published:

Nike will be the NBA's official supplier of apparel for the first time this season, taking over the role previously held by Adidas

null play

null

(NBA.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nike has taken over for Adidas as the official provider of apparel and uniforms for the NBA and that means new uniforms for all 30 teams.

While the changes for some teams will be subtle, there is one prominent change every team will have — the Nike swoosh will be featured on the uniforms, or in the case of the Charlotte Hornets, the Jordan Jumpman logo. Adidas did not have its logo on the uniforms.

In addition, many teams have sold ads that will be featured as a patch on the front of the jerseys.

The NBA has begun to unveil the new uniforms for the 2017-18 season as some teams have unveiled them through various social-media platforms.

Below are the uniforms that have been revealed so far.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors play

Golden State Warriors

(Twitter/@Warriors)


Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers play

Philadelphia 76ers

(NBA.com)



Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings play

Sacramento Kings

(Sacramento Kings)


Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder play

Oklahoma City Thunder

(Oklahoma City Thunder)


Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons play

Detroit Pistons

(Twitter/Detroit Pistons)


Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers play

Portland Trail Blazers

(Portland Trail Blazers)


Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets play

Charlotte Hornets

(Twitter/@Hornets)



Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers play

Indiana Pacers

(NBA.com)



Now check out all the new uniforms for the NHL.

Now check out all the new uniforms for the NHL. play

Now check out all the new uniforms for the NHL.

(Nashville Predators)

Here are the new Adidas uniforms for all 31 NHL teams



Top 3

1 Sports It sounds as if Neymar's much-anticipated $260 million move to...bullet
2 Sports This Ghanaian footballer was transferred for 10 litres of olive...bullet
3 Sports The UFC is under fire after Daniel Cormier was kept in the...bullet

Sports

COTD_7.31_sports
Sports Chart shows how baseball's 3 most famous clubs have evolved and why some people no longer care about them
Sports CoD_08 01 17
Sports Aaron Judge is still hitting home runs but his biggest weakness is returning
Austin Jackson
Sports Indians center fielder Austin Jackson made one of the best catches you'll ever see
These African players are the reason why you must watch the upcoming football season
Sports These African players are the reason why you must watch the upcoming football season