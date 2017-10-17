Sports :  Here are the new Nike uniforms for all 30 NBA teams

Nike has taken over for Adidas as the official provider of apparel and uniforms for the NBA and that means new uniforms for all 30 teams.
While the changes for some teams will be subtle, there is one prominent change every team will have — the Nike swoosh will be featured on the uniforms, or in the case of the Charlotte Hornets, the Jordan Jumpman logo. Adidas did not have its logo on the uniforms.
In addition, many teams have sold ads that will be featured as a patch on the front of the jerseys.
Below is a look at all 30 teams' new unis.
Atlanta Hawks
play
Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks/Twitter)
Boston Celtics
play
Boston Celtics (@Celtics/Twitter)
Brooklyn Nets
play
Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets/Twitter)
Charlotte Hornets
play
Charlotte Hornets (Twitter/@Hornets)
Chicago Bulls
play
Chicago Bulls (Twitter/@ChicagoBulls)
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
play
Detroit Pistons (Twitter/Detroit Pistons)
Golden State Warriors
play
Golden State Warriors (Twitter/@Warriors)
Houston Rockets
play
Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets/Twitter)
Indiana Pacers
play
Indiana Pacers (NBA.com)
Los Angeles Clippers
play
Los Angeles Clippers (@LAClippers/Twitter)
Los Angeles Lakers
play
Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers/Twitter)
Memphis Grizzlies
Milwaukee Bucks
play
Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks/Twitter)
Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans
New York Knicks
play
New York Knicks (@nyknicks/Twitter)
Oklahoma City Thunder
play
Oklahoma City Thunder (Oklahoma City Thunder)
Orlando Magic
play
Orlando Magic (Orlando Magic)
Philadelphia 76ers
play
Philadelphia 76ers (NBA.com)
Phoenix Suns
play
Phoenix Suns (@Suns/Twitter)
Portland Trail Blazers
play
Portland Trail Blazers (Portland Trail Blazers)
Sacramento Kings
play
Sacramento Kings (Sacramento Kings)
San Antonio Spurs
play
San Antonio Spurs (@spurs/Twitter)
Toronto Raptors
Utah Jazz
play
Utah Jazz (@utahjazz/Twitter)
Washington Wizards
play
Washington Wizards (Twitter/@WashWizards)
