Here are the new Nike uniforms for all 30 NBA teams

Sports Here are the new Nike uniforms for all 30 NBA teams

Nike will be the NBA's official supplier of apparel for the first time this season, taking over the role previously held by Adidas

(NBA.com)
Nike has taken over for Adidas as the official provider of apparel and uniforms for the NBA and that means new uniforms for all 30 teams.

While the changes for some teams will be subtle, there is one prominent change every team will have — the Nike swoosh will be featured on the uniforms, or in the case of the Charlotte Hornets, the Jordan Jumpman logo. Adidas did not have its logo on the uniforms.

In addition, many teams have sold ads that will be featured as a patch on the front of the jerseys.

Below is a look at all 30 teams' new unis.

Atlanta Hawks

(@ATLHawks/Twitter)



Boston Celtics

(@Celtics/Twitter)


Brooklyn Nets

(@BrooklynNets/Twitter)



Charlotte Hornets

(Twitter/@Hornets)



Chicago Bulls

(Twitter/@ChicagoBulls)



Cleveland Cavaliers



Dallas Mavericks



Denver Nuggets



Detroit Pistons

(Twitter/Detroit Pistons)


Golden State Warriors

(Twitter/@Warriors)


Houston Rockets

(@HoustonRockets/Twitter)


Indiana Pacers

(NBA.com)



Los Angeles Clippers

(@LAClippers/Twitter)


Los Angeles Lakers

(@Lakers/Twitter)


Memphis Grizzlies





Milwaukee Bucks

(@Bucks/Twitter)


Minnesota Timberwolves



New Orleans Pelicans



New York Knicks

(@nyknicks/Twitter)


Oklahoma City Thunder

(Oklahoma City Thunder)


Orlando Magic

(Orlando Magic)



Philadelphia 76ers

(NBA.com)



Phoenix Suns

(@Suns/Twitter)



Portland Trail Blazers

(Portland Trail Blazers)


Sacramento Kings

(Sacramento Kings)


San Antonio Spurs

(@spurs/Twitter)



Toronto Raptors



Utah Jazz

(@utahjazz/Twitter)


Washington Wizards

(Twitter/@WashWizards)


Now check out who the highest-paid players are this season.

(AP)

The 27 highest-paid players in the NBA for the 2017-18 season



