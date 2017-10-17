Sports :  Here are the new Nike uniforms for all 30 NBA teams

Nike has taken over for Adidas as the official provider of apparel and uniforms for the NBA and that means new uniforms for all 30 teams.

While the changes for some teams will be subtle, there is one prominent change every team will have — the Nike swoosh will be featured on the uniforms, or in the case of the Charlotte Hornets, the Jordan Jumpman logo. Adidas did not have its logo on the uniforms.

In addition, many teams have sold ads that will be featured as a patch on the front of the jerseys.

Below is a look at all 30 teams' new unis.

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Welcome to the Terrordome!! Let's get this thing back going ASAP!! Savage Season 15 #striveforgreatness #savagemode #IFeelSoGoodRightNowItsScary A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies

Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans

New York Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards

