Sports :  Here are the 20 players most likely to switch teams before the MLB trade deadline

It may be the middle of summer, but the hot stove is gathering steam nonetheless.

The MLB trade deadline on July 31 at 4 p.m lies just around the corner, and with it will come the kind of chaos that's usually found only during the earliest days of the offseason.

Some of the biggest names on the block, like Jose Quintana, have already been dealt, but new sellers have been identified since then. No matter what, we're sure to see at least a few big names get traded in the next few days.

Below is a breakdown of 20 players who could be on the move before July 31, as well as some key stats and potential landing spots (all statistics are through July 25).

Yonder Alonso

1B, Oakland Athletics

Key stats: .264/.362/.531, 21 HR, 141 OPS+

Key info: One of many participants in MLB's uppercut revolution, Alonso reached the 10-home run plateau for the first time in his career back in May and has been solid, if not spectacular, since then. He can slot into any lineup as a first baseman or DH, and the Twins have received merely average production from both positions this year.

Best fit: Minnesota Twins

Brandon Belt

1B, San Francisco Giants

Key stats: .237/.351/.453, 16 HR, 62 BB

Key info: In a perfect world, the Giants would probably keep Belt -- he's under team control through 2021, and at a reasonable salary to boot. But with a woeful record of 34-56, GM Brian Sabean needs to build a new core before his team can return to the postseason. The Yankees are ahead of their rebuilding schedule, and they need help at first base right now.

Best fit: New York Yankees

Brad Brach

RHP, Baltimore Orioles

Key stats: 2-2, 2.70 ERA, 16 SV, 9.6 K/9

Key info: After vacillating for much of July, the Orioles seem to have finally made peace with their seller status. That brings several live arms into play, including Brach, a former 42nd round pick who's been lights out for the past three seasons. The Dodgers look like a great match for him -- they can't afford another bullpen mishap in the postseason.

Best fit: Los Angeles Dodgers

Zach Britton

LHP, Baltimore Orioles

Key stats: 0-0, 2.65 ERA, 16 G, 6 SV

Key info: Sidelined for much of this season with a forearm injury, any team that trades for Britton will be banking on him to recapture his form from last year, when he posted a 0.54 ERA and finished fourth in the Cy Young Award voting. The likely steep price tag could be worth it for a team like the Rockies, who still lack true stability in their bullpen.

Best fit: Colorado Rockies

Jay Bruce

RF, New York Mets

Key stats: .264/.327/.520, 25 HR, 67 RBI, 118 OPS+

Key info: This veteran slugger is on pace for some of the best numbers of his career, but with just one year remaining on his contract, the hopeless Mets won't have much use for him down the stretch. Bruce has a partial no-trade clause that allows him to block deals to eight teams, but the Rockies -- who continue to give far too many at bats to Carlos Gonzalez -- aren't among them.

Best fit: Colorado Rockies

Yu Darvish

RHP, Texas Rangers

Key stats: 6-8, 3.44 ERA, 133.1 IP, 9.7 K/9

Key info: Darvish is the top prize of this year's trade deadline, even if he'll become a free agent at the end of the season. His strikeout numbers are down, but the 30-year-old still has a certain intimidation factor that would make him an ideal ace for a contending team. The Cubs are said to be interested.

Best fit: Chicago Cubs

Lucas Duda

1B, New York Mets

Key stats: .245/.345/.534, 17 HR, 37 RBI, 126 OPS+

Key info: Duda is one of the more injury-prone players in the league, but potential buyers only need him to hold up through the end of the season -- after that, his contract expires. The Yankees have struggled to find a permanent solution at first base all year long, so the Mets should consider shipping him crosstown.

Best fit: New York Yankees

Yunel Escobar

3B, Los Angeles Angels

Key stats: .275/.332/.392, 17 2B, 97 OPS+

Key info: Escobar's fielding, once the focal point of his game, has sapped his value this season -- other than that, he's been just fine in 2017, posting average offensive numbers for an infielder. The Dodgers have Justin Turner entrenched at the hot corner, but he's proven to be the fragile sort over the last few years.

Best fit: Los Angeles Dodgers

Scott Feldman

RHP, Cincinnati Reds

Key stats: 7-7, 4.34 ERA, 103.2 IP, 1 SHO

Key info: Signed in January as a reclamation project, Feldman is on the disabled list at the moment but expected to rejoin the Reds this weekend. With 86 strikeouts to 34 walks and a 4.52 FIP, his peripherals aren't anything to get excited about, but he can still provide veteran innings for a contending team. The Brewers fit the bill.

Best fit: Milwaukee Brewers

Sonny Gray

RHP, Oakland Athletics

Key stats: 6-5, 3.43 ERA, 97 IP, 8.7 K/9

Key info: Gray went from being a Cy Young Award contender at 25 to one of the game's biggest busts at 26. Now, at 27, his future is as cloudy as that of anyone in baseball, but with a strong rebound performance in 2017 and two years of team control remaining beyond this one, somebody will bite. The Astros could use another arm.

Best fit: Houston Astros

Brad Hand

LHP, San Diego Padres

Key stats: 2-4, 2.12 ERA, 46 G, 11.6 K/9

Key info: Fresh off of the first All-Star nod of his career, Hand has been one of the few bright spots for an abysmal Padres team. The Minnesota native leads the club in WAR and has shown electrifying stuff, topping 11 strikeouts per inning for the second straight season. The Nationals just added a pair of solid relievers, but even that won't be enough to get their bullpen up to snuff.

Best fit: Washington Nationals

J.A. Happ

LHP, Toronto Blue Jays

Key stats: 3-7, 4.13 ERA, 13 GS, 8.1 K/9

Key info: Happ is under contract through next season, so the Blue Jays could conceivably hold on to him, retool over the winter and decide his fate in 2018. But this year's thin pitching market could mean he'd net an especially attractive return right now, especially from a pitching-starved team like the Rockies or Angels.

Best fit: Colorado Rockies

Ian Kinsler

2B Detroit Tigers

Key stats: .246/.330/.395, 9 HR, 95 OPS+

Key info: Kinsler is on pace for the worst offensive season of his career, but he'd still provide a big veteran boost to any team that picks him up. Even at 35, he remains a premium defensive second baseman, and he's known as a great clubhouse guy too. Jonathan Villar has done nothing at the keystone for the Brewers this year, so they're one team that could benefit.

Best fit: Milwaukee Brewers

Jed Lowrie

2B, Oakland Athletics

Key stats: .267/.337/.440, 28 2B, 111 OPS+

Key info: After appearing in just 156 games between 2015 and 2016, Lowrie is having his healthiest and most productive season in ages. He's been especially impressive since May 18, sporting an .845 OPS between then and the All-Star break. The Rays could use another option in their infield, especially with incumbent second baseman Brad Miller batting .209.

Best fit: Tampa Bay Rays

Pat Neshek

RHP, Philadelphia Phillies

Key stats: 3-2, 1.12 ERA, 43 G, 10.0 K/9

Key info: Neshek has been one of the lone productive players on a horrible Phillies team, and he'll be rewarded with a trade to a contender. The sinkerballer might not fit the profile of your typical lights-out setup man, but his veteran experience could be tremendously useful to a young team like the Rays.

Best fit: Tampa Bay Rays

AJ Ramos

RHP, Miami Marlins

Key stats: 2-4, 3.76 ERA, 19 SV, 10.8 K/9

Key info: This is Ramos' third season as the Marlins closer, but with his ERA up by almost a full run from last year and just one year of team control remaining after 2017, it might be time to cut bait. He still strikes hitters out at an enviable clip, and the Rockies could use another flamethrower to set the stage for closer Greg Holland.

Best fit: Colorado Rockies

Addison Reed

RHP, New York Mets

Key stats: 1-2, 2.63 ERA, 47 G, 9.0 K/9

Key info: Acquired at the 2015 trade deadline, Reed has been arguably the Mets' steadiest pitcher over the last two years. The California native is effective against both righties and lefties and has experience closing, making him one of the most versatile relievers on the market. There are a number of teams that would benefit from his services, including the Twins.

Best fit: Minnesota Twins

Seth Smith

OF, Baltimore Orioles

Key stats: .261/.342/.457, 11 HR, 113 OPS+

Key info: Smith has topped 350 plate appearances while posting an OPS+ of 100 or greater in each of the past six seasons, and he's on pace to do the same this year. His talents are being wasted in Baltimore, but he'd be a great fit on a contending team like the Astros, who can't be thrilled at the prospect of Nori Aoki starting playoff games.

Best fit: Houston Astros

Justin Verlander

RHP, Detroit Tigers

Key stats: 5-7, 4.50 ERA, 124 IP, 8.7 K/9

Key info: Verlander has brought home some major hardware over the course of his tenure with the Tigers -- he's won an MVP, a Cy Young and a Rookie of the Year award -- but the organization would now like nothing more than to cut ties with their ace emeritus. The $56 million he's still owed will be a major obstacle in any deal, but a big market team like the Yankees could pony up.

Best fit: New York Yankees

Justin Wilson

LHP, Detroit Tigers

Key stats: 3-4, 2.75 ERA, 12 SV, 12.6 K/9

Key info: It's been a disappointing year for Detroit, but this southpaw is having the best season of his career. Because Wilson is locked up at a reasonable cost through 2018, Tigers GM Al Avila should be able to flip him for a solid prospect or two. Several teams could benefit from adding another lefty to the bullpen, including the Red Sox.

Best fit: Boston Red Sox

