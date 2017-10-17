Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Gregg Popovich calls Trump 'a soulless coward' over claims Obama did not call Gold Star families

Gregg Popovich did not hold back, calling Trump "unfit intellectually, emotionally, and psychologically" for the office of the presidency

(Jason Miller/Getty)
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has offered some of the most pointed critiques of President Trump and his rhetoric you'll find in any field.

On Monday, Popovich gave his harshest critique yet of the president while on a phone call with Dave Zirin of The Nation.

The call came after Trump falsely claimed that President Barack Obama "didn't make calls" to the families of fallen soldiers at a press conference earlier in the day.

Popovich called Zirin, who said he had never heard the Spurs coach so tense with anger.

Pop started off by giving Zirin context for his comments, stating as he has before his disappointment with the president. Popovich specifically noted that Trump's claim that Obama did not call Gold Star families "is so beyond the pale, I almost don’t have the words."

Popovich then offered a clear-throated rebuke of the president and those who work for him, calling Trump a "soulless coward," a "pathological liar," and "unfit intellectually, emotionally, and psychologically to hold this office."

Of those who work under the president, Popovich said they are all aware of how unfit Trump is and that that, "This is their shame most of all."

The San Antonio Spurs tip off their 2017-18 campaign on Wednesday, October 18.

You can read Zirin's full story on Popovich's comments here.

